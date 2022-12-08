Newswise — December 8, 2022 – Wolters Kluwer, Health a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, and the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) have entered into a publishing agreement. ASBMR’s mission is to bring together clinical and experimental scientists in the advancement of bone, mineral, and musculoskeletal science worldwide and promote the translation of basic and clinical research to improve human health. Under this agreement, beginning in February 2025, Wolters Kluwer will publish the 10th Edition of the ASBMR Primer on the Metabolic Bone Diseases and Disorders of Mineral Metabolism.

Wolters Kluwer will focus on expanding ASBMR’s readership globally through access and distribution on the Ovid® medical research platform. Since the first edition was published 30 years ago, the Primer on the Metabolic Bone Diseases and Disorders of Mineral Metabolism has become the leading reference on bone and mineral health.

“We are excited to reignite our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer as we look to expand ASBMR’s global reach and access across the globe,” said Douglas Fesler, Executive Director of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research. “Wolters Kluwer’s digital solutions and global expertise in medical publishing will help us serve our society members, now and into the future. The ASBMR Primer is an essential conduit for fulfilling our mission, offering a fundamental understanding of the foundational knowledge of the field, not just to members, but to the wider research and healthcare communities as well.”

The next edition of the ASBMR Primer on the Metabolic Bone Diseases and Disorders of Mineral Metabolism will offer a fully updated, digitally dynamic, and comprehensive guide to bone and mineral health. With contributions from nearly 300 global experts, the text provides coverage of the widest spectrum of metabolic bone diseases and disorders of mineral metabolism.

“Bringing the Primer on the Metabolic Bone Diseases and Disorders of Mineral Metabolism onto the Ovid platform is a significant occasion for Wolters Kluwer as this reference work is a cornerstone of ASBMR’s reputation,” said Lisa McAllister, Vice President, Professional Publishing of Health Learning, Research and Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “This addition helps us push closer to our mission of providing healthcare professionals with the top information and resources, so they are able to provide the best possible outcomes to patients.”

