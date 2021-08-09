Newswise — August 9, 2021 – Today, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American College of Surgeons (ACS), a scientific and educational association of surgeons focused on improving the quality of care for the surgical patient. Wolters Kluwer will publish the Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS), ACS’s flagship clinical publication and one of the more highly cited surgery journals in the world with an impact factor of 6.113 and ranking 9/270 in the Surgery category, beginning in January 2022.

“We are excited to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer to expand our reach to more surgeons across the globe and deliver the highest quality, practice-changing research through JACS,” said Timothy Eberlein, MD, FACS, JACS Editor-in-Chief. “Wolters Kluwer’s digital solutions and global expertise in medical society publishing will help us reinforce and elevate our publication’s expert status in the field of surgery.”

The Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS) provides peer-reviewed, original contributions on all aspects of surgery and aims to provide surgeons with the highest quality rapid-retrieval of information. Wolters Kluwer will focus on expanding global readership for JACS through access and distribution on Ovid®, the world’s most trusted medical research platform, among other digital channels.

“The American College of Surgeons is highly regarded for its dedication to setting high standards for surgical education and practice and we are honored to help them with that mission as their publishing partner,” said Greg Samios, President and CEO, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “We look forward to collaborating with ACS to uphold their mission to improve the care of the surgical patient by increasing access to the latest surgical research and guidance.”

“We’ve been transitioning into a stronger global surgical organization and this new collaboration with Wolters Kluwer will be a catalyst for increasing the value of JACS for surgeons around the world,” ACS Executive Director, David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, said. “Moreover, the distribution of the journal’s content with Ovid, will provide a reliable way for surgeons to perform more insightful searches of the Journal’s content on desktop and mobile devices.”

To learn more about the American College of Surgeons, please visit their website, www.facs.org.

