Newswise — Waltham, MA July 28, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer, Health and the American Journal of Nursing (AJN) are excited to welcome Carl A. Kirton, DNP, MBA, RN, ANP as the incoming Editor-in-Chief. Recognized as the most prestigious nursing journal, AJN is also the longest running nursing journal in the world, having published for 122 years. Dr. Kirton will succeed Maureen “Shawn” Kennedy, MA, RN, FAAN, who has served as Editor-in-Chief since 2009.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kirton to AJN and Wolters Kluwer,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Global Journal Publishing and Society Solutions of Health Learning Research, and Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “Dr. Kirton is a transformational leader well suited to assisting AJN’s continuing evolution while remaining the premier nursing journal advancing nursing scholarship and clinical practice and promoting excellence in nursing and health care.”

“AJN has been an integral part of nursing for over a century. Dr. Kirton brings a unique leadership perspective to the journal and will ensure AJN continues its prestigious position in navigating the future of nursing in an evolving healthcare paradigm,” says Anne Dabrow Woods, DNP, RN, CRNP, ANP-BC, AGACNP-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse of Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research, and Practice.

Along with Dr. Kirton’s strong clinical background, including critical and primary care both as a staff nurse and nurse practitioner, he brings the vision, energy, and leadership needed to ensure AJN’s role as the leading source of evidence-based clinical information and peer-reviewed original research that informs nursing practice and promotes nurses’ impact on the healthcare community and public.

Speaking on his appointment as Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Kirton said “AJN’s extensive contributions to the nursing profession along with its long-standing history are why I am excited to join AJN as Editor-in-Chief. Being chosen for this role is an honor, and with the support of the AJN team and Wolters Kluwer, I will continue to promote the highest quality, evidence-based research while working with the team in making positive transformations for the nursing profession’s top journal.”

Prior to joining the AJN team, Dr. Kirton was the Chief Nursing Officer at University Hospital in Newark, NJ, the associate editor of the Journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care (JANAC), and the senior associate editor of Annals of LGBT Public & Population Health. Dr. Kirton will remain an adjunct professor at New York University, and a volunteer clinical professor at Rutgers University.

He is an alumnus of Lehman College, New York University, Case Western University, St. Peter’s University, and is currently completing his PhD at Seton Hall University. Dr. Kirton is also a former President and member of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care. He is an active member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, and the Health Care Financial Management Association.

The American Journal of Nursing (AJN) is the nursing profession’s premier journal. AJN's mission is to promote excellence in nursing and health care through the dissemination of evidence-based, peer-reviewed clinical information and original research, discussion of relevant and controversial professional issues, adherence to the standards of journalistic integrity and excellence, and promotion of nursing perspectives to the healthcare community and the public.

Learn more about AJN.

Learn more about Wolters Kluwer’s Lippincott portfolio of journals.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.