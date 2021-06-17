Newswise — June 17, 2021 – To help clinicians stay current on orthopaedic and musculoskeletal research, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that Ovid® users will now have access to OrthoEvidence, a first of its kind evidence-based summary provider for orthopaedic specialists, surgeons, nurses, medical residents and students.

Digestible summaries for rapid implementation

“Due to the pace of medical research that we are seeing today and the abundance of new information, it’s nearly impossible for clinicians to keep up with the latest evidence in their specialty,” said Vikram Savkar, Vice President and General Manager, Medicine Segment of Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Ovid has long helped clinicians sift through the high volume of information as a single source for expert medical research and guidance. Now, the digestible summaries in OrthoEvidence will help clinicians interested in orthopaedics even more rapidly implement the latest evidence in their patient care.”

Direct access for Ovid users

With access to OrthoEvidence through Ovid, clinicians can quickly reference practice-changing evidence in a digestible format allowing them to make better-informed clinical decisions. OrthoEvidence gathers orthopaedic and musculoskeletal research and analyzes journal articles and conference publications, synthesizing them into easy to read summaries called Advanced Clinical Evidence (ACE™) reports. Along with 6,000 ACE reports from over 600 medical journals, clinicians and medical students can find podcasts with leaders in orthopaedic surgery, interviews with research authors, analysis papers, blog articles, newsletters and opportunities to earn continuing medical education (CME) credits.

“We’re thrilled to extend the reach of our evidence-based summaries to Ovid users,” said Dr. Mohit Bhandari, founder and president of OrthoEvidence. “As a leading provider of orthopedic content in the field today, the Ovid solution is regarded as a one-stop destination for the best orthopedic information and research available. That aligns perfectly with our goal to provide critical information access to orthopedic healthcare providers and their patients everywhere.”

A trusted source for orthopaedic research

As the preferred provider of OrthoEvidence to academic and healthcare institutions globally, Ovid brings together the most authoritative collection of orthopaedic resources including:

Orthopaedic titles from the Lippincott journal portfolio including Spine, Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, Techniques in Orthopaedics, and more

Content from leading orthopaedic organizations including the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Association, the Orthopedic Trauma Association

LWW Health Library collections including the Orthopaedic Surgery Collection, a comprehensive selection of 26 books along with procedural videos designed to guide residents, surgeons, and rehabilitation specialists during everyday practice

Orthopaedic content in Acland’s Anatomy and Visible Body

OrthoEvidence partnered with MEI Global LLC (MEIG) to facilitate its content licensing opportunity on the Ovid platform and expand its reach globally.

For more information, visit Ovid.

