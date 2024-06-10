Newswise — Waltham — June 10, 2024 — As an organization that prides itself on helping build the next generation of nursing leaders, Wolters Kluwer Health today announced that Karen Innocent, DNP, RN, CRNP, ANP-BC, CMSRN, has been named to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation in Nursing Continuing Professional Development (COA-NCPD). Dr. Innocent is Executive Director of Continuing Education at Wolters Kluwer Health, where she leads the Lippincott Continuing Medical Education Institute and Lippincott Professional Development.

Supporting strategic professional development for nurses

“This prestigious appointment is an acknowledgment of all the meaningful work and contributions Karen has made to nursing continuing professional development,” said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. “Wolters Kluwer is proud to support Karen on this leadership journey as she brings best practices and sound judgment to support nursing continuing education across healthcare institutions and professional organizations.”

Innocent will join a panel of esteemed colleagues that serve as the governing body helping to oversee strategic initiatives for the COA-NCPD. The committee is responsible for developing accreditation criteria, policies and guidelines, and accrediting applicant organizations and programs.

Providing nurses with the resources to succeed and grow

The ANCC provides internationally recognized credentialing programs for nursing. The organization certifies and recognizes individual nurses in specialty practice areas and healthcare organizations that promote nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes while providing safe, positive work environments. In addition, the ANCC accredits continuing nursing education organizations as well as transition-to-practice programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome all the new members of the Commission on Accreditation in Nursing Continuing Professional Development,” said Jennifer Graebe MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Director, Nursing Continuing Professional Development and Joint Accreditation Programs at the American Nurses Credentialing Center. “Commissioners play a pivotal role in shaping the direction and success of the ANCC NCPD Accreditation program through leadership, an aligned vision, and dedication to the nursing profession in criteria development and accreditation decision-making. We recognize the immense responsibility Commissioners have in these volunteer roles and believe their experience and insights will foster a culture of collaboration and excellence.”

