March 10, 2022 – Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that it will publish International Journal of Women’s Dermatology (IJWD) under its Lippincott open access portfolio as part of its new partnership with the Women’s Dermatologic Society (WDS).

Launched in 2015, International Journal of Women’s Dermatology is an open access journal focused on dermatologic medical, surgical, and cosmetic issues faced by female patients and their families. It publishes peer reviewed original research, review articles, unusual case reports, new treatments, clinical trials, education, mentorship, and viewpoint articles. IJWD serves a broad clinical audience, including dermatologists, family practitioners, pediatricians, gynecologists and obstetricians, plastic surgeons, rheumatologists, and pharmacologists.

“We are excited to be working with WDS in publishing their journal,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Global Journal Publishing & Society Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “As a leading publisher of open access medical journals, Lippincott is well-suited to meet the needs of the society as they seek to deliver critical research to healthcare professionals.”

“We look forward to working with Wolters Kluwer in publishing IJWD,” said Kris Haskin, Executive Director of the Women’s Dermatologic Society.“ Their strength in open access publishing, coupled with their global reach, will enable us to disseminate critical research of particular relevance and importance to women and their families, to a worldwide audience.”

International Journal of Women’s Dermatology is available online here. To submit a manuscript, visit us here.

About the Women’s Dermatologic Society

The Women's Dermatologic Society, founded in 1973, is dedicated to helping women dermatologists fulfill their greatest potential and assisting them in making a contribution to our specialty and society. To achieve this goal, the Society relies on the active participation of its members, who represent a diverse cross-section of professional sub-specialties.

