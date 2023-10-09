Newswise — Waltham, MA, October 9, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer Health will be joining nursing professionals at the upcoming ANCC Magnet/ Pathway Conference, taking place October 12-14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. As a longtime supporter of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), Wolters Kluwer will be highlighting expert solutions, applications and products making a direct impact on helping nurses’ professional development. Wolters Kluwer Health will be exhibiting in the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Building, Hall A at booth #1803.

This year’s Magnet/ Pathway Conference brings together the most influential stakeholders in nursing – as the show welcomes nurses from around the globe to network, learn and innovate in an inclusive setting.

“The Magnet/ Pathway programs help sustain an enduring culture of innovation and leadership for the nurse profession,” said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health. “Nurses play a critical role in the global health ecosystem and we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting their ongoing journey of providing care with evidence-based solutions.”

Supporting Nurse Leaders at the CNO Luncheon

Wolters Kluwer and Lippincott Solutions are sponsoring the CNO luncheon on Thursday, October 12 from 1 to 3 pm, that will bring together a power panel of Chief Nursing Officers to discuss their ever-expanding roles. Pre-registration for this session is required.

Learn how Ovid® Synthesis facilitates structural empowerment through EBP

On Thursday, October 12 at 2 pm, Ovid Synthesis users from Sentara Healthcare and Montefiore Medical Center will host a speaking session that looks at the challenges with current research, evidence-based practice (EBP), and quality improvement (QI) processes that large, multi-hospital health systems are facing. The session will take place on the exhibit hall presentation stage and will explore how new technology can affect innovation and the provision of quality patient care. Speakers include:

Mary Ellen Lindros, Assistant Vice President of Professional Practice and Nursing Quality Officer, Montefiore Medical Center

Una T. Hopkins, BSN, MSN, FNP-BC, DNP, Director of Nursing Research, Montefiore Medical Center

Suzanne Duncan, Director of Library Services, Sentara Healthcare

Angela Toepp, Director of System Research, Sentara Healthcare and Community Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School

Drive Your Journey to Clinical Excellence with Lippincott®

Create a safe and high-quality practice environment that supports constant change, encourages excellence, inspires innovation and collaboration and promotes nurse role development and retention. Lippincott Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based clinical solution suite that aligns with Magnet and Pathway program components to support your clinical excellence and nursing staff development journeys.

Help to shape the future of Lippincott Solutions

Stop by the Wolters Kluwer booth #1803 to share your clinical content and workflow needs with a Lippincott Solutions User Experience Designer. Your input will help us to continue to improve the platform that nurses rely on every day.

Learn how Ovid Synthesis enables Transformative Leadership

Booth visitors can also learn about Ovid Synthesis, a nursing excellence workflow solution built in collaboration with healthcare quality experts to advance training and knowledge, streamline processes, and provide infrastructure for Magnet or Pathway to Excellence designation and quality improvement initiatives.

The solution supports all five Magnet domains and attendees can test-drive it at the conference to see how it is helping ignite a spirit of inquiry and nurse empowerment while streamlining the required reporting for Magnet designation. By adopting this new solution, nurse leaders can create a culture of EBP and empower their staff, all while improving quality and safety.

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

