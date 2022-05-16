Newswise — A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that women are 1.5 times (32%) more likely than men (21%) to rarely or never wake up feeling well-rested. The survey also found that sleepiness affects the daily activities of 81% of women, compared with 74% of men. This Women’s Health Month, it’s important to recognize the value of healthy sleep and to learn how to implement easy techniques that improve nightly sleep.

“There’s an incredible amount of pressure that some women feel – the need to work, manage a household, and raise children all with a smile. Sometimes, we need to put away our superhero capes. We need to get back to the pillars of health – nutrition, exercise, and sleep,” said Dr. Seema Khosla, medical director of the North Dakota Center for Sleep and chair of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Public Awareness Advisory Committee. “This doesn’t need to be complicated. It’s a matter of prioritizing sleep. Put the devices away a little earlier, create a relaxing nighttime routine, and make sure that there’s enough time to get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.”

To improve the quality of your nightly sleep, follow these tips to establish healthy habits at bedtime:

Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Get up at the same time every day, even on weekends or during vacations.

Make your bedroom quiet and relaxing. Keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature.

Limit exposure to bright light in the evenings and turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

Don’t eat a large meal before bedtime. If you are hungry at night, eat a light, healthy snack.

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.

Avoid consuming caffeine, nicotine and alcohol before bedtime.

Don’t go to bed unless you are sleepy.

If you don’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed. Do a quiet activity without a lot of light exposure until you feel sleepy.

The AASM recommends that adults get at least seven hours of nightly sleep to promote optimal health. To help select an appropriate bedtime for your schedule, use the AASM’s online Bedtime Calculator.

