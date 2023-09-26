Newswise — Women in Herpetology: 50 Stories from Around the World unveils the inspiring journeys of 50 women from 50 countries and regions who have dedicated their lives to studying amphibians and reptiles. This groundbreaking book showcases the determination, passion, and love for these creatures that drive these women while aiming to inspire future generations of women in herpetology.

The book, a three year project, was made possible by The Global Women in Herpetology Project, founded by Assistant Professor of Biology at Swarthmore College Dr. Itzue Caviedes Solis from Mexico, Dr. Sinlan Poo from Taiwan, and Dr. Umilaela Arifin from Indonesia.

“We strongly believe that every voice counts and every story matters. We aim to help create a world where we are all welcome, where we all feel like we belong. A world where a herpetologist looks like any of us, looks like any of you,” says Dr. Caviedes Solis.

Women in Herpetology: 50 Stories from Around the World unveils the inspiring journeys of 50 women from 50 countries and regions, sharing their unique stories and fields of specialization. The book profiles a diverse group of herpetologists, ranging from 20-80 years old, working in varied career stages in fields such as conservation, ecotoxicology, and education. It highlights the challenges that women face in herpetology, including limited resources and mentorship opportunities, as well as the joys and rewards they have found through their work. Each herpetologist has been illustrated in a stunning portrait by one of seventeen talented women artists from six continents.

This book doesn’t only seek to inspire future generations of women in herpetology. All profits from Women in Herpetology will be used to establish a scholarship for students in underrepresented regions to attend international herpetological conferences to present their research.

“The first round of scholarships will support students in attending the World Congress of Herpetology in 2024,” says Dr. Arifin.

Dr. Poo adds, “We came together thanks to our love for amphibians and reptiles. We hope that people can flip through the pages and immerse themselves in the rich and diverse landscapes the authors are describing and the remarkable illustrations these artists have created.”

For more information about Women in Herpetology: 50 Stories from Around the World and the Global Women in Herpetology Project, please visit www.womeninherpetology.com or contact [email protected].