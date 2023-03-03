Newswise — Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovations (ScII), in collaboration with the Embassy of Israel in Thailand, invites all to join the special event “Women & Innovation: Celebrating International Women’s Day 2023” on March 8, 2023, from 9:00 – 11:40 am at Toemsakdi Krishnamra Hall, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University.

In addition to celebrating International Women’s Day, the event is organized to promote gender equality and inclusion in innovation and entrepreneurship, featuring special talks, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The esteemed guest speakers to join the event include:

H.E. Ms. Orna Sagiv , Ambassador of Israel to Thailand

, Ambassador of Israel to Thailand Ms. Saranee Sanguanruang (Faunglada) , Owner at Flourish Digital and LDA-Ladies of Digital Age

, Owner at Flourish Digital and LDA-Ladies of Digital Age Mrs. Maneerut Anulomsombut , CEO of Sea Thailand

, CEO of Sea Thailand Professor Kaywalee Chatdarong (DVM, PhD, DTBT) Vice President for Strategic Planning, Innovation and Global Engagement of Chulalongkorn University

Women & Innovation: Celebrating International Women’s Day 2023 is a great event for students, faculty members, and any members of the public who would like to be innovators and change-makers.

Free admission.

Registration is required at https://www.eventpop.me/s/scii-women-innovation.

For more information, please visit https://fb.me/e/5EJh3pjsK.