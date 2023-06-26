Newswise — A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that women are almost twice as likely (31%) as men (17%) to say they rarely or never wake up feeling well-rested. During Women’s Health Month, it’s crucial that women understand the role of sound sleep for overall health and wellness.

“The quality of our sleep is impacted by a number of internal and external factors, including stress, health, diet, timing and the amount of time spent on sleep as well as resources, which all play a role in determining how we feel when we wake up,” said Dr. Kin Yuen, an AASM spokesperson. “Many women embrace a ‘do it all’ mentality, whether they feel rested and rejuvenated or not. It is important for women to prioritize getting seven or more hours of sleep per night for their overall health.”

The AASM recommends the following tips to establish healthy sleep hygiene and improve the overall quality of sleep:

Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Get up at the same time every day, even on weekends or during vacations.

Make your bedroom quiet and relaxing. Keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature.

Limit exposure to bright light in the evenings and turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.

Avoid consuming caffeine, nicotine and alcohol before bedtime.

If you don’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed. Do a quiet activity without a lot of light exposure until you feel sleepy.

Consistently waking up feeling fatigued or sleepy can be a sign of a sleep disorder such as obstructive sleep apnea or chronic insomnia. Anyone who suspects they have a sleep problem should talk to a medical professional, who may refer them to the sleep team at an accredited sleep center for help. A directory of accredited healthcare centers is also available on the Sleep Education website.

Download these 2023 AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey results. To learn more about the importance of healthy sleep, visit SleepEducation.org.

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,005 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between March 24-29, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

