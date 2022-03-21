Newswise — PHOENIX--The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021-22 FWC Research Grants and Awards. This year the FWC awarded a total of 16 awards: fourteen research grants – two being Diversity Inclusion & Health Equity Grants, and two prizes in the amount of nearly $728,500. The FWC Research Grants and Awards program strives to accelerate the research of young investigators and promote the long-term success of the gynecologic oncology field.

Laura Crandall Brown Foundation Ovarian Cancer Early Detection Research Grant 

Amy Bregar, MD 

Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School

 

The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness and Caring Together Research Grant for Ovarian Cancer 

Pascal Bus, PhD 

University of Chicago

 

Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation Research Grant for Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer 

Thing Rinda Soong, MD, PhD, MPH 

University of Pittsburgh

 

The AstraZeneca Young Investigator Stimulus Ovarian Research Award 

Pamela Peters, MD

Duke University

 

Wilma Williams Education and Clinical Research Award for Endometrial Cancer 

Kelsi Andrade, PhD, MSCI 

University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

 

ME STRONG Cervical Cancer Research Grant 

Bharat Burman, MD, PhD 

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

 

Barbara Shields Grant in High-Grade Uterine Cancer 

James Duncan, PhD

The Research Institute of Fox Chase Cancer Center 

 

Research Grant in Memory of Peggy A. Yates 

David Shalowitz, MD, MSHP

Wake Forest School of Medicine

 

Research Grant in Honor of Dr. Ginger J. Gardner Through Marcy Regan

Michael Herman Chui, MD 

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

 

Foundation for Women’s Cancer Diversity and Inclusion Health Equity Research Grant 

Anna Jo Smith, MD, MPH, MSc

University of Pennsylvania 

 

Foundation for Women’s Cancer Diversity and Inclusion Health Equity Research Grant 

Sharon Baik, PhD 

City of Hope

 

Perlman Family CCARE Lynch Syndrome Research Prize 

Courtney Riedinger, MD 

Ohio State University Medical Center

 

Nina Donnelley and The Dickens Fund of the Donnelley Foundation Young Investigator Award in Honor of Laurel W. Rice, MD 

Dimitrios Nasioudis, MD

University of Pennsylvania

 

Foundation for Women’s Cancer Move4Her Research Grant 

Kirsten Jorgensen, MD 

The University of Texas-MD Anderson Cancer Center

 

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Research Award for Ovarian Cancer: Quality of Life 

Katharine Esselen, MD, MBA 

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

 

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Research Award for Ovarian Cancer: Early Detection 

Sushmita Gordhandas, MD

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

 

