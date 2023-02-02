Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 2, 2023) --

WHO:

Experts from the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai are available for interviews to commemorate the 18th-annual Linda Joy Pollin Women’s Heart Health Day, Feb. 3.

“It’s important that during American Heart Month and beyond, we raise awareness about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease in women,” said C. Noel Bairey Merz, MD, director of the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center. “We’re all involved in this work to save women’s lives.”

Experts and topics include:

A Holistic Approach to Heart Health in Women -– Mita Patel, MD, cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Mita Patel, MD, cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Weight Loss Drugs: A New Horizon -- Amanda Velazquez, MD, Cedars-Sinai Center for Weight Management and Metabolic Health

Amanda Velazquez, MD, Cedars-Sinai Center for Weight Management and Metabolic Health What You Need to Know About Breast Cancer and the Heart -- Kiranbir Josan, MD, cardiologist in the Smidt Heart Institute

Kiranbir Josan, MD, cardiologist in the Smidt Heart Institute How to Save Your Heart -- Martha Gulati, MD, MS, cardiologist in the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at the Smidt Heart Institute

Martha Gulati, MD, MS, cardiologist in the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at the Smidt Heart Institute Are Your Heart and Brain Connected? -- C. Noel Bairey Merz, MD, director of the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center in the Smidt Heart Institute

WHAT:

Cardiovascular disease continues to be the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S.

Longtime women’s health advocate Irene Pollin established the Linda Joy Pollin Women’s Heart Health Program to honor the memory of her daughter and to support women’s heart research and education. Although Irene Pollin passed in July 2019, her legacy of advocating for women’s heart health continues.

The Smidt Heart Institute is ranked #1 in California for Cardiology and Heart Surgery in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” issue.

HOW:

Interviews can be arranged to take place in person at Cedars-Sinai, or by using most virtual meeting formats, including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

CONTACT: