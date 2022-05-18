U.S. Soccer has reached a landmark labor deal between the men’s and women’s national teams, closing the gender pay gap. The settlement ends a yearslong, relentless legal and political battle for equal pay.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti is the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of Sport Management at the George Washington University. She has been a professor of sport, event and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years. Delpy Neirotti says the historic announcement follows the lead of other countries and sponsors that have stepped up and pushed for equality.

“Change in any organization requires a great deal of uncomfortable discussions and negotiations but the momentum of women's sports around the world is not a trend and will continue to grow,” Delpy Neirotti says. “Not only is this the right thing to do but makes business sense. The number of people who follow, watch, and attend women's soccer and the increase in corporate sponsorship support this change.”