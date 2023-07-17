Newswise — The transition from mentored to independent research is an important career junction for medical researchers. A new Yale-led study finds that women researchers in the U.S. reach that point at lower rates than men.

Researchers found between 1997 and 2021, 37.7% of women who received mentored grant awards transitioned to independent grants within 10 years, compared to 41.5% of their male counterparts. The disparity was especially large in surgery, internal medicine and nonclinical departments.