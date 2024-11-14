Newswise — Baku, Azerbaijan (Nov. 12, 2024) – Today, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and the Brazilian state of Pará, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), outlining mutual goals, responsibilities, and intentions in advance of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP30) which will take place in Belém (located in the State of Pará) Brazil, November 10 – 21, 2025. This will be the first time the Amazon will host a climate COP.

Peter de Menocal, President, and Director of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Helder Zahluth Barbalho, Governor of the of the State of Pará, signed the MOU at the Ocean Pavilion during COP29, the UN Climate Conference currently underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The agreement underscores a commitment between the two parties to host an Ocean Pavilion in the official Blue Zone of COP30 in Belem, Brazil. The Ocean Pavilion will act as a platform to highlight the critical role of the ocean in addressing climate change, ocean research, and facilitate global partnerships on behalf of the ocean.

"We are honored to collaborate with the State of Pará on activities at COP30, including the continuation of the Ocean Pavilion in advancing critical discussions on ocean conservation, marine science, and ocean-based climate solutions,” said de Menocal.

“It is an important partnership for taking care of the forest, but also for taking care of the ocean,” said Governor Helder Barbalho. “At this moment, it is a very important opportunity for us to advance research and implement actions to protect the ocean in the Amazon.”

The MOU outlines specific responsibilities for each party, including having WHOI lead the overall coordination of the Ocean Pavilion, provide scientific expertise and content for exhibitions and discussions, and fundraise and seek sponsorships to support the pavilion’s operations. The State of Pará will provide the necessary governmental support for security and transportation, will the promote Ocean Pavilion as a flagship environmental exhibit at COP30, and ensure the integration of local culture and biodiversity in programming.

More information about the Ocean Pavilion and COP29 can be found on the pavilion website and by signing up to receive email updates from the conference.

