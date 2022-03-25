Newswise — Woods Hole, MA (March 25, 2022) – A Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution-led research team has been awarded $7.6 million from the Gulf Research Program (GRP) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). The project, “An Operational System Using Real-time Subsurface Observations to Improve Loop Current Forecasts”, is one of three consortia that will undertake the third phase of the Understanding Gulf Ocean Systems (UGOS) program (UGOS-3), helping address forecasts of important currents of the Gulf of Mexico.

All totaled, $22 million is being committed to this phase-3 research. Other awarded institutions include Texas A&M and Florida State University.

Amy Bower, Senior Scientist and Department Chair of the Department of Physical Oceanography at WHOI, is the project director for the WHOI project, which focuses on improving Loop Current system forecasts. The project includes four major efforts: deployment of Argo floats, deployment of minimal real-time mooring array in the Yucatan Channel, development of an operational topographic monitoring and forecast system for Rossby waves (also known as planetary waves), and improvement of an existing ensemble forecast model.

“We are honored to receive such a generous grant from the NASEM, supporting important research on Loop Current movement and the role it plays in better understanding the Gulf of Mexico,” said Bower. “Our team looks forward to supporting important, interdisciplinary work to help solve a variety of Gulf forecast issues.”

Deep and fast-moving, the Loop Current is of interest to industry and weather forecasters, as well as to the scientific community due to sometimes unpredictable changes in its velocity, temperature, and position. Its deep, warm eddies can supply heat to tropical storms moving over them, allowing the storms to rapidly intensify. This was suggested to be the case last year when Hurricane Ida quickly grew from a Category 1 to a Category 4 hurricane before it made landfall. Additionally, if the Loop Current had behaved differently during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, it could have pushed oil beyond the Gulf, causing damage to a much larger area.

UGOS-3 is a five-year program, which began March 1, and builds on a foundation of knowledge established during the program’s first two phases.The UGOS-3 project teams will work collaboratively to apply existing and emerging data to improve operational forecasting of the Gulf of Mexico ocean dynamics, including the Loop Current and its eddies. Enhanced predictions of these currents and eddies will help avoid risky conditions for oil drilling and production, thereby reducing risks to offshore workers. They will also help improve oil spill response, weather forecasting, and the sustainable management of the Gulf’s rich fisheries resources.

