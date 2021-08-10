Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (August 10, 2021) -- As the state of the Earth’s climate remains at the forefront of the minds of policymakers, scientists, and economists, seaweed farming is being viewed as a sustainable and efficient way to boost economies, provide nutritious food and diversify ocean life. A leader in ocean science, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is embarking on a study of how new seaweed strains could further enhance the burgeoning seaweed industry and offer solutions to some of the world’s pressing challenges. This research is funded in part by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) with support from the Bezos Earth Fund.

Aquaculture already supplies more than half of the world’s seafood consumed by humans, with seaweed totaling 27% of annual global aquaculture tonnage. WHOI’s Scott Lindell, a research specialist in aquaculture technology, leads the research project to develop seaweed strains for commercial uses. The project will test the performance of superior sugar kelp strains on farms and measure the yield and quality of the new strains.

With funding over the next 2.5 years from WWF, the team plans to conduct two breeding and harvesting seasons from 2021 - 2023, on commercial partners’ farms in the Northeast US. By identifying different strains, they will match specific traits to meet targeted needs, such as taste and texture. Partners will take part in breeding and nursery practices with the goal of amplifying and testing new kelp varieties jointly developed by WHOI and the University of Connecticut with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The overarching goal is to examine genetic and environmental influences on kelp strains, compare the strains by “traits” (color, taste, shelf life) to meet the industry and consumer needs, and train hatchery operators on how to grow “seed” year-round. Long-term, the hope is for strong industry partnerships, and to create faster, better growing strains.

Seaweed farming does not rely on resources associated with traditional agriculture - fertile land, energy intensive fertilizers, and freshwater availability. According to Lindell, it’s easy to grow, beneficial for ocean ecosystems, and an efficient, low-carbon way to produce nutritious food for a growing population, both human and animals. Additionally, research suggests our future homes and vehicles could one day be powered by fuel made from farmed seaweed.

“Much of this new-found interest is fueled by seaweeds’ climate-friendly qualities and the restorative properties associated with seaweed farms; absorbing excess carbon and nitrogen, buffering coastal pH, providing habitat and sheltering coastlines,” Lindell added.

“WWF’s commitment to this research provides critical support,” Lindell said. “With this timely investment, we plan to collaborate with the kelp farming industry at a critical stage of its development and help them adopt modern plant breeding methodologies and hatchery techniques.”

“Seaweed farming produces highly nutritious foods with very few inputs relative to terrestrial farming, and it improves the quality of water in which the farms operate,” says WWF’s Paul Dobbins, Senior Director of Impact Investing and Ecosystems Services and Seaweed Lead. “The results of WHOI’s research will help farms advance their productivity, leading to greater environmental and societal gains. We are encouraged by the direction of this research and look forward to seeing progress over the next two growing seasons.”



https://go.whoi.edu/kelpstrains

About Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is a private, non-profit organization on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, dedicated to marine research, engineering, and higher education. Established in 1930, its primary mission is to understand the ocean and its interaction with the Earth as a whole, and to communicate an understanding of the ocean’s role in the changing global environment. WHOI’s pioneering discoveries stem from an ideal combination of science and engineering—one that has made it one of the most trusted and technically advanced leaders in basic and applied ocean research and exploration anywhere. WHOI is known for its multidisciplinary approach, superior ship operations, and unparalleled deep-sea robotics capabilities. We play a leading role in ocean observation and operate the most extensive suite of data-gathering platforms in the world. Top scientists, engineers, and students collaborate on more than 800 concurrent projects worldwide—both above and below the waves—pushing the boundaries of knowledge and possibility. For more information, please visit www.whoi.edu.

About World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

WWF is one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, working in nearly 100 countries for over half a century to help people and nature thrive. With the support of more than 5 million members worldwide, WWF is dedicated to delivering science-based solutions to preserve the diversity and abundance of life on Earth, halt the degradation of the environment and combat the climate crisis. Visit www.worldwildlife.org to learn more and keep up with the latest conservation news by following @WWFNews on Twitter and signing up for our newsletter and news alerts here.