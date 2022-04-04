Research Alert

As the world’s overall population skews older, the workforce is aging as well, with more older adults working well beyond what used to be considered the typical retirement age. Older adults are the fastest-growing segment of the American workforce, but ageist attitudes about this population persist in the workplace and the job market. Contrary to common assumptions, older workers do not cost more than younger workers and are not technology averse; their longevity actually brings numerous benefits to the workplace. By recognizing older workers’ value and changing models of upskilling and learning, companies can create a thriving five-generation workforce.

