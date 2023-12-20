With the rise in machine learning applications and artificial intelligence, it's no wonder that more and more scientists and researchers are turning to supercomputers. Supercomputers are commonly used for making predictions with advanced modeling and simulations. This can be applied to climate research, weather forecasting, genomic sequencing, space exploration, aviation engineering and more. 

Below are some of the latest story leads that concern Supercomputing. See more in the Supercomputing channel on Newswise. 

Computational scientists generate molecular datasets at extreme scale

-Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Theta supercomputer set to retire: A look back at its impact on science at Argonne and beyond

-Argonne National Laboratory

Large sequence models for sequential decision-making

-Higher Education Press

Custom software speeds up, stabilizes high-profile ocean model

-Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The A+ Team Tackles AI and Quantum Computing Hardware

-Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Evolution and Future of High Performance Computing

-Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study, City University of Hong Kong

Using supercomputers to help companies advance clean energy technologies

-Argonne National Laboratory

Opening the Door to a Next-Generation Information Processing Platform

-Department of Energy, Office of Science

AI can 'lie and BS' like its maker, but still not intelligent like humans

-University of Cincinnati

 

