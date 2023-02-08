Newswise — The Office of Executive Education at University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business will present “Workplace Negotiations: Unlocking Your Potential,” a workshop-based professional certificate course on Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, 2023, at Smith's D.C. campus in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

Smith faculty experts Vijaya Venkataramani and Rellie Derfler-Rozin will lead participants through experiential exercises and real-life simulations covering a broad spectrum of workplace negotiation situations. The workshop runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The program is designed for professionals at all levels seeking to negotiate more effectively – whether related to product pricing, partnership agreements or new employee job offers.

The mission of this course is to 1) Introduce executives and working professionals to key elements in preparing appropriately for different types of negotiation and 2) Practice with and understand how to apply negotiation concepts and frameworks to different negotiation contexts. The activities further are designed to bust the myth that good negotiators are born, not made.

There are no prerequisites for the workshop, which costs $1,995 and can be previewed in free information sessions, via Zoom, at 1 p.m. both Feb. 13 (register here) and March 3 (register here).

For more information and to register for the workshop, go to the Workplace Negotiations: Unlocking Your Potential homepage.

