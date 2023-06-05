By 2025, it is estimated that the global data will surpass 180 zettabytes

The amount of digital data is doubling every two years

A typical data-driven business employing 100 full-time employees will generate approximately 2,203 tons of CO2 emissions annually due to new data

The inclusion of the data CO2 footprint is a crucial factor missing from global decarbonisation policies

Data centres are responsible for 2.5% to 3.7% of all human-induced carbon dioxide. More than the aviation industry (2.1%)

Newswise — A unique carbon footprint tool has been created that will allow businesses to measure the CO2 output of their stored data.

Each day, the average person creates 10 DVDs-worth of data via their phones, fitness trackers, emails – anything which uses ones and zeros to process information.

All these bytes are collected by companies and stored at various data centres around the globe. By 2025, there will be an estimated 180 zettabytes of stored data - the equivalent of 6.8 billion years of continuous Netflix streaming.

By using the tool, believed to be the first of its kind, companies can make data-driven decisions that benefit the environment and save money by reducing the need for carbon offsetting.

Its creators say it is the first publicly available tool to calculate the data CO2 footprint across the data journey, from the origin of a dataset through to its end use - for example, AI analytics.

​​​​​​​The tool enables organisations to see the environmental impact of data at key stages along the data journey, providing stage-by-stage CO2 output as well as an overall CO2 footprint for new data projects.

Professor Tom Jackson, of Loughborough Business School, said: “The ladder is unique because it allows you to measure impact at every stage on the data journey. Not just at the end.

“Imagine taking your car to a garage, where experts meticulously analyse every aspect of the vehicle to make it more environmentally friendly.

“They consider factors like tires, body shape, engine type, and even driver metrics to determine how to improve the car and reduce its carbon footprint.

“This process, carried out at each step, leads to significant savings in CO2 emissions.”

His colleague Professor Ian Hodgkinson said: “In the push towards net zero, digital technologies have played, and continue to play, a critical role, but we must also be cognisant of the hidden data CO2 cost attached to the way society and organisations use digital technologies.

“Identifying and measuring the data CO2 footprint is essential for future decarbonisation strategies."

Prof Jackson added: "We are excited to announce the launch of the world's first publicly available tool empowering organisations to assess the environmental impact of their data projects.

“With this tool, organisations can determine the carbon footprint of their data-related activities and explore better data approaches to reduce their data carbon footprint while driving down carbon emissions.

“By using this tool, organisations can make informed decisions to minimise their environmental impact while still achieving their business objectives.”

Recognizing the significance of digital decarbonisation, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Observatory for Public Sector Innovation (OECD-OPSI) have identified the work as a critical focus for accelerating the path to net-zero.

The data carbon ladder is now published open access and available here .

. More info on digital decarbonisation can be found here.

