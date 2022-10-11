ROSEMONT, Ill. (October 11, 2022)—Did you know that osteoporosis can cause bones to become so weak and fragile that they can break with the most minor bump, sudden movement or even sneeze? Often referred to as the “silent disease” because you cannot feel your bones getting weaker, osteoporosis is responsible for an estimated two million broken bones per year[1]. Yet nearly 84 percent of older Americans who suffer bone breaks are not tested or treated for osteoporosis. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) notes that although osteoporosis will occur in all persons as they age, the rate of progression and the effects can be modified with proper early diagnosis and treatment.

Orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson Stuart J. Fischer, MD, FAAOS, is available to speak about:

The impact of osteoporosis on the body’s musculoskeletal system;

Risk factors and questions to ask your healthcare provider about osteoporosis;

Tips to preventing falls and fractures;

Best practices to exercise for optimal bone and joint health; and

The importance of essential nutrients on bone health.

QUOTE FOR USE

“Osteoporosis is treatable, if not preventable,” said Stuart J. Fischer, MD, FAAOS. “No matter your age, it’s important to take action to prevent bone loss and maintain bone density.”

LEARN MORE

World Osteoporosis Day is annually observed on October 20. The day is dedicated to raising awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis.

The AAOS offers information at OrthoInfo.org to help patients and families better understand osteoporosis prevention and treatment options.

