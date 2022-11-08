Newswise — On November 15, the world population will hit a milestone: 8 Billion! Mara Fridell, Ph.D., Professor in the Sociology department at the University of Manitoba, can speak to the media about the new milestone.

Quote:

In considering what 8 billion humans means, we recognize that it is consequential for Terrestrians. But 8 billion humans is an intermediary factor. The anterior cause producing 8 billion humans, the maldistribution of cooperation and credit also determines how we impact Earth and own life chances. It is past time for the restoration of the fight toward the democratic justice horizon, just as it is past time to address climate crisis. Inequality, discounting peoples’ lives is the engine of crisis in all our relations.

Research



Global Sociology: Comparative Immigration, Labour Market and Gender Politics and Policy; Fair Trade (with M. Hudson & I. Hudson)



Social Theory: Marx & Historical-materialism, Materialism; Socialist Feminism; Value, Reproduction, Uneven Development and Primitive Accumulation; Social Citizenship & Social Democratic Theory; Citizenship, Political Sociology, Social Movements, Liberalism & Conservatism



Comparative Political Sociology & Social Movements, including Immigration, Labour Market and Gender Politics and Policy in Sweden, Austria, the US and Canada; the Fair Trade Movement and the Corporate Response (with M. Hudson & I. Hudson); Nuclear Waste Siting in Minnesota; US Financial Deregulation Politics in the Early 20th Century (with M. Hudson); Neoliberal Education Reform; and Late 20th Century Tax Politics in Oregon (with S. Morgen & P. Yamin)



Political Economy and Community Economic Development (with I. Hudson, M. Hudson and community partners)



Inequality and the Social Determinants of Health



Complex Systems, Contradiction, Emergent Properties & Phase Transition

Research methodologies: Comparative Research, Government Documents Research, Content Analysis, Interview, Participant-observation, Community-based Participatory Research, Quantitative analysis.