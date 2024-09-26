Newswise — Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system in mammals, leading to brain inflammation. Rabies is almost always fatal once there are symptoms, but it is also 100 percent preventable with proper precautions and vaccination.

Understanding the risks and taking preventative measures is essential in protecting animals, families, and communities.

“Raccoon rabies is the most prevalent strain in our area, but any species can transmit the virus if they’re infected,” said Tanya LeRoith, hospital director at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. “The symptoms start with behavioral changes or nonspecific signs such as a fever, headache, and nausea and then progress to neurological signs. Animals don’t foam at the mouth, but may have trouble swallowing, so excessive salivation can be a sign.”

Experts add that it is important to be cautions around all wild mammals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, and skunks.

“Pets are more likely than people to come into contact with wildlife and stopping pet infection can prevent almost all human cases,” LeRoith said. “The best way people can protect themselves and their pets is to have their pets vaccinated for rabies.”

If an animal bites your pet, consult your veterinarian immediately and report the incident to animal control. Also contact your veterinarian immediately if you notice these symptoms in your pet:

Unusual aggression or tameness

Excessive drooling

Difficulty swallowing

Staggering or paralysis

Seizures

There are also precautions you can take to reduce the exposure risk:

Keep pets supervised outdoors.

Avoid contact between pets and wildlife.

Don’t leave pet food or garbage outside.

Never keep wild animals as pets.

Even if you don’t have pets, people should also stay away from wildlife. Teach children to never approach or handle unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly.

“People must avoid wildlife, especially those overly friendly or showing neurologic signs,” Leroith said.

Tanya LeRoith is the hospital director at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and the director of the Virginia Tech Animal Laboratory Services, which is the on-site interdisciplinary diagnostic laboratory of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, and a clinical professor of anatomic pathology.

