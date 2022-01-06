Newswise — DETROIT (Jan. 6, 2022) – Internationally renowned medical oncologist Philip A. Philip, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Henry Ford Cancer Institute (HFCI) as director of Gastrointestinal Oncology and Neuroendocrine Oncology, medical director of Research and Clinical Care Integration, and co-leader of the Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center (HFPCC). Joining Henry Ford’s team of leading cancer experts, Dr. Philip has led numerous breakthroughs over the course of his career in the areas of pancreatic cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

“Dr. Philip is a prolific researcher and skillful clinician with extensive experience in an academic medical center environment,” said Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group and Chief Academic Officer at Henry Ford Health System. “He is a strong leader with a proven track record demonstrating his deep commitment to providing outstanding patient care and achieving scientific breakthroughs that are continuing to help advance research in many aspects of pancreatic cancer. We are thrilled to have Dr. Philip joining our Henry Ford Cancer Institute as we launch into the next generation of both patient care and clinical research.”

Dr. Philip will join HFCI from the Karmanos Cancer Institute, where he has served in multiple leadership roles over the past 25 years. He will continue to serve as tenured Professor of Oncology at Wayne State University School of Medicine. Throughout his accomplished career, Dr. Philip has served in many roles, including chair of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Committee for Southwest Oncology Group (SWOG), a National Cancer Institute supported global cancer research network. He has also served on the NCI’s Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program Committee; authored more than 250 publications; co-edited books on pancreatic and gastrointestinal cancers; and provided more than 400 presentations as a national and international lecturer.

“Dr. Philip’s wide-ranging expertise on both the national and international cancer research stages will be an invaluable addition to our Henry Ford Cancer Institute as we continue to pursue discoveries that will increase survivorship among patients with pancreatic cancer,” said Benjamin Movsas, M.D., interim medical director of HFCI. “By leveraging our advanced research and clinical capabilities, we remain committed to reducing disparities in cancer outcomes and staying on the forefront of scientific research that will help save lives.”

Dr. Philip will co-lead the HFPCC alongside David Kwon, M.D., pancreas cancer surgeon and clinical director of the HFPCC, and Howard Crawford, Ph.D., another internationally acclaimed researcher who joined the HFPCC in 2020 as scientific director from the University of Michigan.

The addition of Dr. Philip will strengthen the burgeoning HFPCC, which was launched in 2018 by an initial $20 million gift, plus an additional $16 million gift in 2020. This support has bolstered the HFPCC’s clinical and translational research endeavors in the fight against pancreatic cancer, for which the five-year survival rate is only 9 percent.

“As director of Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology at HFCI, Dr. Philip will augment our gastrointestinal and neuroendocrine oncology team’s patient care and clinical trial portfolio, giving patients access to the most advanced and comprehensive options available,” said Shirish Gadgeel, M.D., Division Head of Hematology/Oncology and Interim Associate Director of HFCI. “We remain committed to increasing survivorship among patients with gastrointestinal cancers, including pancreatic cancer and neuroendocrine tumors (carcinoid), through research aimed at earlier disease detection and personalized therapeutic treatment options.”

Dr. Philip received his medical degree from the University of Baghdad, College of Medicine, and his Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacogenetics from the University of London Guy’s Hospital Medical School in London, England. Dr. Philip completed a residency at the University of Baghdad. He completed fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Oxford in London, England, and at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

To learn more about the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, or to request an appointment with a Henry Ford cancer expert, visit henryford.com/cancer or call (888) 777-4167.

