Newswise — “Thai fruit flavored herbal effervescent tablets,” the world’s first Thai herbal product in an effervescent tablet form with Thai fruit flavors, is another achievement from the joint research and development between a private organization, Get Taste Thai CO., LTD. and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Inthawoot Suppavorasatit, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Science, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kitipong Assatarakul, Head of the Department of Food Technology, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Nattida Chotechuang, Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University.

“Thai fruit flavored herbal effervescent tablets,” is a main product of Get Taste Thai Ltd., established by Ms. Phensiri Na Nakornphanom, CEO, Mr. Woraphong Janetanakit, Head of Technology, Research & Development, and Mr. Nitithorn Witoonnopparuj, Head of Legal and Intellectual Property Management, all of whom are Ph.D. students in the Technology Management and Innopreneurship Program (CU TIP), Graduate School, Chulalongkorn University.

The company has also received funding to conduct research on the project “Extraction of Flavors from Fruits Registered as Geographical Indication (GI) for the Development into Effervescent Tablets” under the Innovation and Technology Assistance Program (ITAP) of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA). Assoc. Prof. Dr. Inthawoot Suppavorasatit, Deputy Dean of Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, is the primary researcher and expert of the project. The research project will result in an extract of a fruit flavor that has been registered as a Geographical Indication (GI), with a unique identity that is one of a kind in the world. The next step will be to proceed with patent registration.

“Thai fruit flavored herbal effervescent tablets” is a product by Get Taste Thai Ltd., whose favor of the use of Deep Tech led to the productive of effervescent tablets using the extraction technology and the production of microcapsules of GI herb and fruit extracts. The process has made for more efficient substance and odor storage, prevention of disintegration of important substances, better dissolution without residues, and 7 times the speed of absorption. The product’s highlights are Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-oxidant, Immune Booster, and Energy Booster. The extraction of volatile compounds from Thai fruits registered with Geographical Indication (GI), demonstrates Thai identity, helps support Thai farmers, promotes Thai fruits, and pushes forward Soft Power in the food sector.

The Thai fruit-flavored herbal effervescent tablets have distinctive features in the extracts from various herbs such as high-quality turmeric and black galingale, and Thai fruit flavors like Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes from Bang Khla and Nai Wang Ranong mangosteens. The packaging is convenient to carry and suitable for consumption in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Consumers will benefit from both herbs and vitamins, as well as the delicious taste from Thai fruits. The unique and refreshing product also adds value to Thai herbs and fruits for the global market through the company’s innovation.

In addition, the company was honored by Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, Acting President of Chulalongkorn University, who offered his suggestions on building a Thai brand aimed towards the global market by integrating business concepts with innovation. The goal is to expand from the university to the general public with Deep Tech Commercialization.

In addition to being the world’s first company to produce Thai herbal effervescent tablets with Thai fruit flavors, which are currently in the production stage and preparing for official market launch, Get Taste Thai Co., Ltd., has also been selected as 1 of 10 FoodTech Ventures representing Thailand on the global stage. The company presented and demonstrated the potential of its products (Pitching) at “Thailand’s Taste of Tomorrow: Fostering the Future of Food, Faith and Flavours”, Riverside Studios, London Tech Week 2024. This has garnered significant interest from distributors and investors from both Thailand and the UK. Furthermore, the company has been selected to set up a booth and present a “DeepTech Ventures Pitching” at the “STARTUP x INNOVATION THAILAND EXPO 2024” or SITE 2024, which is part of the MHESI Fair, held from July 22 – 28, 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The company’s success has been supported by Chulalongkorn University, National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the ForeFood Accelerator Project, and Program Management Unit for Competitiveness (PMUC).