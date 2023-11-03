Newswise — The IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) powered 20 big data studies across the field of ophthalmology this year, most of which will be presented and discussed at AAO 2023 Celebrate, the 127th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first and largest comprehensive eye disease registry. Currently, it includes data from more than 70 million patients.

Research to be presented include:

Papers and Posters

Ethnic Disparities in Eye Care Utilization and Outcomes Among Glaucoma Patients. Black and Hispanic patients were less likely to get preventative eye care services, and more likely to require surgical treatment compared with White patients. Black and Hispanic patients also suffered more vision loss than White and Asian patients. Session PO190, Elizabeth C. Ciociola, MD. In person and on demand.

Demographic and Socioeconomic Predictors in Pediatric Uveitis. This study identified three factors associated with a poor visual outcome: Black race, receiving care through Medicaid, and developing uveitis at age 12 or younger. Session PA048, Akshay S. Thomas, MD. In person and on demand.

Glaucoma in the U.S. American Indian/Native American/Alaska Native Population. Native American patients were three times more likely to be affected by pseudoexfoliation and pigmentary glaucoma compared with non-Native Americans. They were also less likely to be treated by a glaucoma specialist. Session PA066, Samuel Cohen, BS. In person and on demand.

Disparities in Eye Care and VA Prior to Cataract Surgery. Inequities in vision prior to cataract surgery can be attributed to disparities in eye care utilization across different demographic groups. Session PO016, Sarah Manz, BA. On demand.

Incidence and Demographics of OSSN. Analysis shows risk of ocular surface squamous neoplasia (OSSN) is higher among white males in their sixties. Common treatments are also identified. Session PO345, Daniel Christian Terveen, MD. On demand.

Environmental Factors of Ocular and Eyelid Malignancy. Genetics, sun exposure, and living in certain regions (Midwest, South, and West) appear to increase the risk of ocular and eyelid malignancy. Session PO357, Luke Leidy, BS, MS. On demand.

IOP Spike Following Stand-Alone Phacoemulsification. Several patient characteristics were identified as possible risk factors for experiencing an IOP spike after cataract surgery. Session PO046, Alcina K Lidder, MD. On demand.

Outcomes in nAMD Following Intravitreal Anti-VEGF. A review of more than 88,000 patients across the country treated with an anti-VEGF medication, including biosimilars. Results confirm the utility of the IRIS Registry to provide long-term follow-up data on success rates. Session PO541, Seenu Hariprasad, MD. On demand.

Pediatric Uveitis in the United States. Analysis shows white males are most at risk for developing pediatric uveitis and rare complications compared with females and other ethnic groups. Session PO590, Ogul E. Uner, MD. On demand.

Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Insert Treatment Outcomes. Review of more than 50,000 patients who underwent cataract surgery with dexamethasone insert shows the insert is safe. Session PO047, Benjamin Y. Xu, MD. On demand.

Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Insert Treatment Outcomes Among Patients with Pre-Existing Dry Eye. Analysis shows patients with pre-existing dry eye and those who experienced a previous complex cataract surgery were more likely to receive a dexamethasone insert. Session PO049, Renee Bovelle, MD. On demand.

Changes in DR After Initiation of Semaglutide. This observational study included nearly 100,000 eyes of pateints with diabetic retinopathy who were treated with semaglutide. It found that diabetic retinopathy did not worsen in most eyes. Session PO470, Zeeshan Haq, MD. On demand.

Endophthalmitis After Injection of Bimatoprost Intracameral Implant for Glaucoma: Incidence and Visual Outcomes. This review of 14,337 eyes injected with a bimatoprost intracameral implant showed that just 0.09% of eyes developed acute-onset endophthalmitis. PO536, Murtaza K Adam, MD. On demand.

Symposiums and Lectures

Scientific Findings from Big Data from the RPB/AAO Award for IRIS Registry Research. Four awardees discuss their studies. Session SYM19, Chair: Emily Y Chew, MD. In person and on demand.

Women and vision loss—Mary Elizabeth Hartnett, MD, FACS

Secondary IOL placement or IOL repositioning—Kyle Kovacs, MD

Diabetic retinopathy and sickle cell disease—Adrienne Williams Scott, MD

Ethnic disparities and neovascular glaucoma—Victoria L Tseng, MD, PhD

Identifying and Solving Unmet Needs in Retinal Practice. Session RET03, Steven D. Schwartz, MD. In person and on demand.

Pediatric IOLs and Breakthrough Findings. Session SYM68, Chair: Malvina B Eydelman MD. In person and on demand.

Professional Longevity: What are the Current Demographics and Performance Metrics for Ophthalmologists? Session SYM56, Chairs: Samuel Masket MD and Stephen A Obstbaum MD. In person and on demand.

