Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO — Nov. 3, 2023 — As an image-based and data-rich specialty of medicine, ophthalmology possibly has the widest scope for the application of artificial intelligence in medicine. A perfect example can be found in the wide range of research and symposia to be presented this week in San Francisco at AAO 2023, the 127th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. AAO 2023 is the world’s largest ophthalmology conference. The meeting delivers opportunities to hear from the greatest minds in medical and surgical eye care discuss the latest scientific breakthroughs in vision treatment and research. It takes place Nov.3-6 at the Moscone Center.

The promise of AI is now without its pitfalls, which will also be discussed this week. Sophia Ying Wang, MD, an assistant professor of Ophthalmology at Stanford, will chair a symposium entitled, Glaucoma Care for All: Opportunities and Pitfalls of Artificial Intelligence.

“We must keep in mind the diversity of "training" data these algorithms were created on, and whether any fairness evaluations were carried out on the algorithms,” Dr. Wang said. We must think carefully about what definition of "fair" applies best to each specific algorithm and the problem it intends to solve. We must think about the actions we might take as a result of AI - are they assistive or "punitive" in some way, and do they affect different populations of patients differently? We must also think about which patients are being served by our algorithms and which are not. These are just a few of the questions we'll hope to discuss in our upcoming symposium.”

Here's a full list of the AI-related research to be presented:

Retina Subspecialty Day

Toward Continuous Disease Severity Scores Using Deep Learning in MacTel Type 2 Aaron Y Lee, MD

Role of AI in Fluid Quantification and Dynamics for Neovascular AMD Patients Using Home OCT Anat Loewenstein, MD

AI in the Management of Geographic Atrophy Ursula M Schmidt-Erfurth, MD

Evaluation and Review of Automated Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Roomasa Channa, MD

ChatGPT in the Modern Retina Practice Raymond Iezzi, MD

Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day

Artificial Intelligence for Ectasia Risk Assessment João Marcelo Lyra, MD, PHD

Artificial Intelligence for Optimizing Refractive Outcomes Oliver Findl, MD

The Influence of Artificial Intelligence in IOL Calculation Thomas Kohnen MD, PhD, FEBO

Ectasia Risk Model: A Novel Method Without Cut-off Point Based on Artificial Intelligence Improves Detection of Higher-Risk Eyes Marcony R Santhiago, MD

Artificial Intelligence for Refractive Surgery Dimitri T Azar, MD

Ocular Oncology and Pathology Subspecialty Day

Artificial Intelligence in Uveal Melanoma Andrew W Stacey, MD

Symposia:

The Future of Ocular Oncology: Artificial Intelligence and More

Telepathology and Artificial Intelligence in Pathology Patricia Chevez-Barrios MD

Applied Artifical Intelligence in Ocular Oncology Zelia M. Correa, MD, PHD

TeleOncology Current Trends Matthew W. Wilson, MD

Glaucoma Care for All: Opportunities and Pitfalls of Artificial Intelligence

A Framework for Fairness Sophia Ying Wang, MD

Fair Models: Diversity in Glaucoma Datasets Nazlee Zebardast, MD

Fair Deployment I: Screening Programs Lauren Patty Daskivich, MD

Fair Deployment II: Clinical Decision Support Programs Brian C. Stagg, MD

Fairly Treated: The Patient’s Perspective on Artificial Intelligence Ciku Wanjiku Mathenge, MD, PHD

Robert N Shaffer Lecture: Expanding the Reach of Glaucoma Care: Out-of-Office Testing and Telemedicine Jay Katz, MD

Using Technology to Solve the Biggest Problems in Ophthalmology

Can Technology Make Medical Education Better? Turbocharge Learning for New and Older Learners by Combining the New Science of Learning with Simulation and Generative AI Daniel C. Tu, MD, PhD

Hello, ER Doc, Can You Take an OCT and We Can Talk in a Bit? How Tele-Consults Can Transform Hospital-Based Ophthalmology Care April Y. Maa, MD

Closing the Gap in Ophthalmic Screening with Technology Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD

The Tech-Driven Back Office: Can AI Answer Phone Calls, Schedule Appointments and Fight Insurance Companies? Why Back-Office Functions Are Better AI Use Cases Than Replacing Physician Tasks Renee Bovelle, MD

Panel Discussion: What Are the Biggest Unsolved Problems in Ophthalmology? What Technology-Based Solutions Are the Most Promising?

New Technologies in Teaching

Artificial Intelligence: The Current Technology and Known Applications Eduardo P. Mayorga, MD

Improving How You Plan and Create Content for Teaching in a World With AI Ana Gabriela Palis, MD

Artificial Intelligence and Its Role in Clinical Teaching and Learning Giselle C. Ricur, MD

Live Demonstration of Several Applications Discussed Eduardo P. Mayorga, MD

Non-neovascular AMD—The New Frontier

Arnall Patz Lecture: Automated AI-based Image Analysis for Empowering Real-world AMD (Wet and Dry) Management Ursula M. Schmidt-Erfurth, MD

New Era in Telehealth: A Federal Perspective on Opportunities, Challenges and What Comes Next

The COVID-19 pandemic created extraordinary challenges for the U.S. healthcare system and resulted in a rapid increase in the use of telehealth. Already pioneers in the field, our federal healthcare systems continue to lead in this new era of telehealth. In this symposium, VA, DOD, and IHS ophthalmologists will review how their agencies are utilizing telehealth so patients can access care when and where they need it and how the COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel the expansion of telehealth in the federal healthcare systems. Panelists will also examine how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of telehealth in ophthalmology.

Scientific Posters

Streamlining the Periorbital Measurement Process Using Automated and Semiautomated Approaches

Development of IOL Calculation Formula Utilizing ChatGPT and AI Algorithm

OCT Images for Cataract Grading: An AI-Based Approach

Evaluating Text-Based Generative AI Models for Patient Information on Cataract Surgery

Novel Pattern Reflection Topography Data Analyzed by AI: Comparison of KCN Corneas to Normal, and Accuracy vs. Scheimpflug Tomography

EE-Explorer: A Multimodal AI System for Eye Emergency Triage and Primary Diagnosis

Harnessing AI for Glaucoma Screening With a Smartphone: A Prospective Comparative Study

Evaluating the Diagnostic Accuracy of an AI-Powered Handheld Fundus Camera for Glaucoma Detection in a Tertiary Glaucoma Referral Center

Utilizing AI for the Diagnosis of Glaucoma

Comparing the Readability of Patient Education Documents Generated by AI-Based Chatbots With Those on the Academy?s Website

Exploring the Role of AI Chatbots in Ophthalmology

Smartphone-Based Universal Screening for Rare Ocular Diseases

Myopia Management Personalized by Integrating Imaging, Biomechanics and Molecular Factor Using AI

The Distribution of Fundus Changes in Different Axial Lengths and Its AI Quantitative Monitoring Indexes in 3,907 Chinese Children With Myopia in the Early Stage

A Multimodal AI Risk Scoring Model to Predict the Development of Referable DR Within 3 and 5 Years: DR-PREDICT

Real-World Comparison of an AI System and Endocrinologists for Detecting Referrable DR in an Asian Population in Hong Kong

Evaluation of the Efficacy of ChatGPT-4 in the Prediction of DR Risk in Indian Patients

Comparison of a Novel Chaotic Model With Conventional Convolutional Neural Networks Models for Diagnosis of Keratoconus

Papers

AI Models for Predicting Glaucoma Progression in a Large Multicenter EHR Consortium: The Sight Outcomes Research Collaborative

Initial Results of AI Voice Automation of Preoperative Assessment for Ophthalmic Surgery

