Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO – Nov. 13, 2020 – The IRIS® Registry powered a number of big data studies this year, many of which will be presented at AAO 2020 Virtual, the 124th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. The research findings are now available to view on demand.

“With a growing pool of aggregated data, the IRIS Registry empowers ophthalmologists to recognize disease patterns, better define risk factors, and improve prevention and treatment options for their patients,” said Flora Lum, MD, vice president of Quality and Data Science at the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “All IRIS Registry studies being presented at AAO 2020 this year reveal interesting and promising results for a better future in eye care.”

Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first comprehensive eye disease registry. It currently includes data from nearly 60 million unique patients and 350 million patient visits.

IRIS Registry-powered research presented at AAO 2020 Virtual:

Papers and Posters

Vision Quality After Corneal Transplant. This analysis identified risk factors linked to poor visual acuity following endothelial keratoplasty. Race and lower socioeconomic status were associated with worse visual outcomes. Session PO117, Divya Srikumaran, MD. Available on demand.

Race, Health Insurance and Diabetic Eye Disease. This study found significant disparities among patients with diabetic macular edema. Black patients were more likely to present with proliferative diabetic retinopathy compared to white patients. Hispanic patients appeared to receive the fewest anti-VEGF injections and suffered poorer visual acuity. Session PO424, Nisha Malhotra, MPH. Available on demand.

Hereditary Retinal Detachments in Children. Research reveals treatment patterns and outcomes of rare pediatric vitreoretinopathy-associated retinal detachments. Session PO496, Peter J Belin, MD. Available on demand.

Pneumatic Retinopexy for Retinal Detachment. This analysis shows that pneumatic retinopexy is successful in most people with noncomplex retinal detachment. Session PA061, Nicolas Yannuzzi, MD. Available on demand.

IOL Implants in Cataract Patients Across the Country. A look at demographic patterns associated with multifocal intraocular lens (IOL) implantation. Session PO012, Maria Scott, MD. Available on demand.

Deep Learning Technology Screening for Glaucoma. Can a machine detect glaucoma? This study considers the success rate of a deep learning algorithm. Session PO191, Robert Chang, MD. Available on-demand.

Relationship Between IOL Type and PCO Diagnosis. Which IOL types are associated with a shorter time to posterior capsule opacification (PCO) development. Session PO028, Brett Fisher, MD. Available on demand.

Effectiveness of Brolucizumab in Treating AMD. Which patients switched to the latest anti-VEGF medication for wet age-related macular degeneration, Brolucizumab. Session PO395, Marco Zarbin, MD, PhD. Available on demand.

Retinal Disease in Premature Babies. Explores the risk factors for regression among babies with retinopathy of prematurity. Female, black, and multiracial patients were at higher risk for regression. Session PO341, Evan Chen, BS. Available on demand.

Glaucoma and Gonioscopy. Research shows most patients with primary open-angle glaucoma do not receive a gonioscopy. These patients were 28 percent more likely to have higher IOP compared with those who did receive a gonioscopy. Session PA018, Ali Al-Rajhi, PhD, MPH. Available on demand.

Retinal Detachment in Patients with Severe Myopia. The risk of retinal detachment is higher among people with severe myopia, but which high myopes are at higher risk. Session PO426, Danielle Fujino, MPH. Available on-demand.

Corneal Transplant Failure. This analysis shows Black patients are at higher risk for graft failure following endothelial keratoplasty. Other factors contributing to graft failure include history of glaucoma, prior glaucoma surgery or prior graft failure or bullous keratopathy. Session PO126, Divya Srikumaran, MD. Available on demand.

Gender Disparities in Eye Trauma Complications. Eye trauma can lead to other eye complications, such as cataracts, glaucoma, or vitreoretinal diseases. This study looks at gender as a risk factor for post-procedure sympathetic ophthalmia. Session PO511, Nathan Eli Hall, BS, MS. Available on demand.

Chemical and Thermal Ocular Burns in the United States. It appears men and women get burned at equal rates. Most burns affected the conjunctiva and cornea. Session PO135, Sonia Anchouche. Available on demand.

Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Conjunctivitis The rate of allergic conjunctivitis has been reported as high as 30 percent in rhinoconjunctivitis. This review finds the real-world rate to be lower. Session PO097, Marguerite B McDonald. Available on demand.

Subspecialty Day Presentations

COVID-19 and the Anti-VEGF Injection Rate. Did the coronavirus affect the anti-VEGF rate? Did patients suffer vision loss as a result? Analysis shows that ophthalmologists’ response to the pandemic measured, appropriate and patients’ vision was not adversely affected. Session: RET23, Stephen D. Schwartz, Retina Subspecialty Day. Available on demand

A health economics and outcomes research analysis of the latest anti-VEGF treatment option. Session: Ret15, Michael S. Ip, Retina Subspecialty Day. Available on demand

A health economics and outcomes research analysis of the latest anti-VEGF treatment option. Session: Ret15, Michael S. Ip, Retina Subspecialty Day. Available on demand Evaluation of Geographic Atrophy in Clinical Practice. An analysis of the real-world incidence of geographic atrophy. Session: Ret16, Ehsan Rahimy, Retina Subspecialty Day. Available on demand

Symposium

Scientific Findings From Big Data From the RPB/AAO Award for IRIS Registry Research Four awardees discuss their studies. Sym43, Chair: Michael F. Chiang. Available on demand

Infectious and Inflammatory Eye Disease Epidemic Detection and Seasonality—Thomas M. Lietman, MD

Characterizing Use of Anti-VEGF Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema Among Minorities: Bridging the Gap Between Public Health and Medicine—Rishi P. Singh, MD

Use of Innovative Statistical Methods to Compare Observation With Laser Procedure for Treatment of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy—Subhash Aryal, PhD

Cataract Outcomes Among Patients With Uveitis—Jennifer E. Thorne, MD, PhD

