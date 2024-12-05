Newswise — Each year, December is observed as Worldwide Food Service Safety Month.

Created by the National Restaurant Association, it is a month designed to revisit standards in the food service industry and their impact on health and well-being.

The George Washington University has experts available who can talk about food-borne illnesses, storing food items properly and the best cooking techniques. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.