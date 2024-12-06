Newswise — Over numerous years, breeding herds have faced challenges to sustainability with poor profitability, impact of disease, export market instability, limited labor, and increasing environmental and animal welfare regulations. Many of these scenarios are expected to continue, but their impact lessened with adjustments in management, technology, and business. Read the full review from animal sciences professor Rob Knox, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.