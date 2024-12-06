Research Alert

Newswise — Over numerous years, breeding herds have faced challenges to sustainability with poor profitability, impact of disease, export market instability, limited labor, and increasing environmental and animal welfare regulations. Many of these scenarios are expected to continue, but their impact lessened with adjustments in management, technology, and business. Read the full review from animal sciences professor Rob Knox, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Journal Link: Theriogenology, Dec-2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Theriogenology, Dec-2024

Download PDF
173350386774395_Swine into the future_Knox 2024.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Agriculture
KEYWORDS
Commodities Farm futures PIGS Agriculture
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY