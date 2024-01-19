Newswise — BRANFORD, Conn. — Jan. 9, 2023– Wren Laboratories is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Mark Harman, MD, MBA, MS, BCMAS, as a Clinical Consultant for the 10-year-old molecular diagnostic company. Focused on the clinical aspects of Wren’s mRNA-based cancer diagnostic operations, Harman will serve as the liaison between Wren and the medical community. Along with that, he will help make Wren’s diagnostics more accessible to patients and oncologists by guiding them to regulatory approval.

Dr. Harman’s specific near-term objectives at Wren are to increase awareness, understanding, and utilization of the NETest ®, within IDNs, hospital systems, and among clinicians, as well as move the company’s neuroendocrine cancer diagnostic, the NETest through the FDA-approval process. Harman will eventually oversee all clinical and medical affairs issues associated with diagnostics within Wren’s pipeline as well as working with the medical community on clinical evaluations of these diagnostics.

Dr. Harman will report to Wren’s General Manager, Dan Buck, who joined the company in early 2022 to help drive the commercialization of Wren’s molecular cancer diagnostics. Buck, who has 25 years of experience in the commercial clinical laboratory and pathology industry, views the addition of Harman as central to Wren’s mission to provide clinicians with real-time molecular information about cancer.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Harman join the team here at Wren. His clinical expertise, extensive background in medical consulting, and keen understanding of the FDA regulatory process will be an invaluable asset to both Wren and the patients and oncologists who benefit from our tests,” said Buck. “He has helped companies such as Lundbeck, Janssen, Otsuka, and Phillips Respironics bring healthcare products to market; we look forward to him helping us with the NETest and other diagnostics in our pipeline.”

Dr. Harman, who is board-certified in Medical Affairs, trained and practiced in Neurology and Psychiatry before moving into Global Medical Director, Chief Medical Officer, and VP of Clinical Development roles for biotechnology, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical companies across the US. His interest in working at Wren, a company known for cancer diagnostics, is very personal.

“In the midst of my clinical career, I was diagnosed with cancer. My initial diagnosis gave me a 20% survival rate. While my treatment was obviously successful, it awakened me to the notion that while I loved my patients dearly, I wanted to do something bigger; to help millions of patients as opposed to just those in my clinic. Helping diagnostic and therapeutic companies bring life-saving drugs or tests, such as the NETest, to market helps me to do that,” said Harman.

In transitioning his career as a clinician to corporate medical affairs, Harman earned an MBA and then began work as a medical consultant. He has 15 years of experience as a clinical consultant, where he has provided strategic guidance and support to biotechnology, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical clients on various medical and clinical projects.

Outside of medical consulting, Dr. Harman volunteers at a free psychiatric clinic. When he’s not working, he can be found golfing with his family.

Wren Laboratories is a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Branford, CT that uses mRNA, artificial intelligence, and a suite of proprietary algorithms to detect cancers and provide diagnostic information to oncologists and patients. Wren is CLIA-certified clinical laboratory whose current lab-developed tests include the NETest and NETest PPQ. Learn more: wrenlaboratories.com