Newswise — BRANFORD, Conn. — Jan. 19 – Wren Laboratories has announced that Dr. Mark Kidd, Laboratory and Scientific Director, will be speaking about liquid biopsies and the company's mRNA-based diagnostic platform next week at the Precision Medicine World Conference in Santa Clara, California.

Dr. Kidd’s presentation will focus on the gene expression signatures that Wren has developed for a variety of hematological and solid tumors, the machine learning and multianalyte algorithms used to evaluate the molecular information found in venous blood and how this can provide precise and personalized information about a patient’s cancer.

For example, the assays Wren has developed and validated for neuroendocrine cancer mRNA signatures in its NETest® have demonstrated unprecedented levels of accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity, providing clinical utility as they can immediately confirm the presence of residual disease after resection, as well as provide information to help recommend treatment and then monitor disease progression.

“Our mRNA-based liquid biopsies, such as the NETest for neuroendocrine cancer, provide an immediate and real-time picture of a patient’s NET disease state. This is because there is a significant correlation between (mRNA) expression in the blood and disease activity. It’s observable well before it would be picked up in imaging, for example,” explained Dr. Kidd.

In addition to neuroendocrine cancer, Kidd’s presentation will demonstrate the applicability of Wren’s molecular platform for other cancer diagnostics in Wren’s pipeline, such as prostate cancer and multiple myeloma.

Dr. Kidd’s presentation will be on Wednesday, January 24th at 1 p.m. (PST). A video of the presentation and a copy of the slide set will be available on the Wren Laboratories website after the presentation.

