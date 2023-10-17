Newswise — As part of its strategy to expand global access to molecular cancer diagnostics, Wren Laboratories, LLC has finalized a deal with China-based Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc. to license its flagship cancer diagnostic tool, the NETest® for the next five years. This partnership is the latest development in Wren’s global growth, following an agreement last year to distribute the NETest with KlinicSync, based in Jesus del Monte, Mexico.

“Kindstar Global is the right partner to bring the NETest to China, one of the most important and significant healthcare markets,” said Wren General Manager Dan Buck. “We are proud to work with Kindstar Global to expand access to our next-generation molecular liquid biopsy cancer diagnostic and bridge gaps in cancer care throughout Asia.”

The NETest is a blood-based assay used after diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumors, which represent about 2% of cancers and affect 300,000 cancer patients in China. The test measures the status of the tumor, whether there is residual disease and the chances of recurrence.

This summer, Wren Scientific Director Mark Kidd, Ph.D., will set up the NETest at Kindstar Global’s Beijing laboratory. After the assay is established, Kindstar Global will conduct a pilot study at Peking Union Medical College, and the data generated from the study will serve as the foundation for a nationwide educational campaign about the benefits and diagnostic efficacies of the NETest.

“The NETest is a groundbreaking test that provides a more robust characterization of neuroendocrine tumors than anything else on the market, and we know it will be an asset to researchers, oncologists and cancer patients in China,” said Dr. Shiang Huang, CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Kindstar Global.

Long term, Kindstar Global plans to run a clinical study and seek National Medical Products Administration approval to expand access to the NETest beyond China and throughout Southeast Asia.

Wren Laboratories is a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Branford, CT that uses mRNA, artificial intelligence, and a suite of proprietary algorithms to detect cancers and provide diagnostic information to oncologists and patients. Wren is CLIA-certified clinical laboratory whose current lab-developed tests include the NETest and NETest PPQ. Learn more: wrenlaboratories.com

Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc., a large high-end esoteric testing service provider in China, is committed to leading the progress of esoteric testing technologies and services in China and promoting the development and improvement of specialized diagnosis and treatment and personalized medicine. Kindstar Global introduces and develops advanced technologies and esoteric testing methods, and provides comprehensive, advanced and accurate esoteric testing services for hospitals. Visit kindstar.com.cn/en/about for more information.