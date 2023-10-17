Newswise — With NETest, oncologists at leading cancer centers around the globe have a highly accurate molecular diagnostic to add to their patient care arsenal. Developed by Wren Laboratories LLC, the NETest is a blood-based neuroendocrine cancer diagnostic that can be used to help diagnose, recommend treatment, and then monitor progress for neuroendocrine tumor (NET) or neuroendocrine neoplasia (NEN) patients in real-time.

The NETest assesses mRNA gene expression to diagnose neuroendocrine tumors, which represent about 2% of cancer diagnoses in the U.S. By focusing on mRNA, Wren can provide a real-time assessment of the disease state of a NET or NEN by interpreting molecular messages released by cells about neuroendocrine cancer activity found in a blood sample.

“Our NETest uses the cellular messaging system of the human body - mRNA – to detect tumor activity in the bloodstream, often before a tumor can be seen. As the NETest panel includes 51 genes, we employ machine learning, also called AI, to analyze this incredibly dense molecular information about a patient’s tumor status,” said Mark Kidd, Ph.D., laboratory and scientific director.

The NETest is far more robust than any other neuroendocrine tumor diagnostic. It has exhibited a 98% sensitivity, which translates into few false negative results. The NETest has an 86% accuracy in determining disease status (differentiating between stable and progressive disease), which is unsurpassed in other diagnostic methods. The results from the NETest help determine the state of the tumor, if there is residual disease, and the chances of recurrence. It also discerns whether the tumor is responding to treatment or not.

“NETest puts patients in the best position possible to understand their disease and, specifically, how they are responding to treatment,” said Dan Buck, general manager. “This blood-based assay provides invaluable information delivered in a simple manner that helps oncologists and patients better understand where they are in their cancer journey.”

Used over 10,000 times by doctors and oncologists affiliated with some of the most well-respected Cancer Centers around the globe, the NETest has a 99% post-treatment recurrence diagnostic accuracy. Because of its high accuracy in determining recurrence, the test reduces imaging requirements in nearly half of patients, helping limit radiation exposure.

Wren also offers a companion prognostic to the NETest, known as PPQ, that can be used to determine the efficacy of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT). The PPQ has a 94% accuracy in determining the response to PRRT, which significantly outperforms current predictor diagnostic tools (somatostatin receptor expression and morphological imaging and/or chromogranin A (CgA) measurement). The PPQ can save patients and their insurance providers thousands of dollars in treatment costs by determining the effectiveness before therapy begins.

