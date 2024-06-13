Newswise — NEW HAVEN, Conn., - Jun. 13, 2024 - Wren Laboratories, a leader in novel in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies, announced today significant enhancements to its executive leadership team. These changes aim to strengthen Wren’s commercial operations and expand its market presence as part of the company's ongoing strategy to foster growth and innovation in diagnostic solutions. While extending its current standard-of-care testing, Wren Laboratories now expands services to Biopharma with AI/ML liquid biopsy genomic assays for translational research and companion diagnostics (CDx) development. Since 2014, Wren has been enhancing precision medicine by harnessing data and Al for healthcare excellence to provide physicians with valuable insights in cancer diagnostics and disease monitoring. Leveraging their CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and New York State-licensed clinical laboratory, Wren is set to deliver unparalleled precision and reliability in diagnostic innovation.

Dr. Abdel Halim, PharmD, PhD now leads Wren Laboratories as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, bringing an exceptional blend of biotech leadership and strategic growth expertise. Renowned for his visionary approach, Dr. Halim is poised to propel Wren into a new era of innovation and operational excellence. Under his guidance, Wren will not only amplify its diagnostic capabilities but also achieve unprecedented efficiency in its operations.

Dr. Halim stands out as one of only four lab professionals in the USA who holds triple-board certifications in Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, and Toxicology; being one of only two people accredited by the FDA as a third-party reviewer of the largest list of 510(K) submissions in all classes of IVDs underscores his pivotal role in shaping the future of biomarkers and precision medicine. His credentials are further distinguished by his licensure and recognition as a CLIA clinical lab director across all 5 Halim directed the biomarker, translational research, and precision medicine aspects for 150+ Phase I-III clinical trials and has a track record for multiple drug and diagnostic approvals.

Troy Tremaine, MBA joins Wren’s executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Tremaine brings over 28 years of distinguished experience in the Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Contract Research Organization (CRO) industries. His extensive background includes fostering strategic partnerships, implementing customer-centric programs, and scaling complex businesses. Renowned for his dynamic commercial strategies and profound industry insights, Tremaine will oversee Wren’s global sales, marketing, and customer engagement initiatives. His leadership is expected to drive Wren’s growth and enhance its market presence.

Dr. Mark Kidd, PhD DABCC, from Yale University School of Medicine, continues as Scientific Director, and brings over 20 years of molecular and cancer biology laboratory experience, with a focus on oncology. As a leading researcher in Neuroendocrine Tumor (NET) disease, Dr. Kidd has contributed extensively to the field through diverse publications on tumor biology, global gene analysis, and molecular diagnostics. He also serves as the CAP- and CLIA-certified Laboratory Director leading efforts to advance diagnostic technologies and developing innovative tumor detection approaches. Dr. Kidd will direct Wren’s research and development efforts, focusing on advancing Wren’s proprietary technologies and product pipeline.

Dr. Eva Szarek, PhD steps into the role of Head of Marketing. With a PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Adelaide, Australia, a postdoctoral fellowship at the National Institutes of Health, and over 15 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Szarek brings deep expertise in digital innovation and content strategy. In her role, Dr. Szarek is expected to significantly boost Wren’s brand visibility and stakeholder engagement.

Melissa Ferone joins as Director of Quality Assurance, overseeing the quality management system (QMS) to ensure compliance with CLIA, CAP, NYSDOH, ISO, and FDA guidance. With a strong background in healthcare business leadership and extensive experience in laboratory sciences and regulatory compliance, Melissa is committed to maintaining high standards and meeting industry expectations.

In addition to the NETest, a liquid biopsy for NETs, offered since 2014, Wren Laboratories will launch a novel, non-invasive liquid biopsy, mRNA-based PROSTest for the detection of prostate cancer and minimal residual disease (MRD). The PROSTest surpasses PSA in diagnosing and monitoring prostate cancer patients, making it the most informative test available on the market.

"This is a transformative time for Wren Laboratories," said Dr. Abdel Halim. "With our stellar team and significant intellectual property, including over 115 patents, we are poised not only to improve cancer patient care by providing tests for the detection of MRD and predicting cancer prognosis and response to therapeutics but also to help biopharma enhance the probability of success."

Learn more about Wren’s Biopharma services here.

Updated Commercial Strategy

Alongside these leadership changes, Wren Laboratories is also refining its commercial strategy. The company anticipates a significant expansion of its product offerings and aims to strengthen its partnerships within the biopharma, diagnostic, and healthcare sectors by providing its novel analytically and clinically validated assays, and through customizing assays to fit pharma and biotech needs. This strategy aligns with Wren’s commitment to innovation and excellence in improving patient outcomes and quality of life through advanced diagnostic solutions.

About Wren Laboratories

At Wren Laboratories, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of diagnostic technology to improve patient care and drug development using non-invasive blood and saliva samples for unmet needs. Founded a decade ago by a distinguished Yale Professor, our company specializes in developing cutting-edge molecular diagnostic solutions that cater to a global audience. Our products are designed to provide precise, reliable, and actionable diagnostic results, supporting the biomarker continuum from clinical trial development to clinical testing and patient care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include those related to our ability to successfully commercialize our patents, the expansion into new markets, our capacity to maintain and grow strategic partnerships, and the impact of our products on patient care. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.