Research will help reduce weight, cost of high-speed missiles

Newswise — Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense, receiving a three-year, $33 million contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (CCDC AvMC) for a project focused on emerging materials for high-speed missile applications.

NIAR will use its extensive material testing, characterization and qualification capabilities to support the CCDC AvMC’s objectives to reduce weight and cost of advanced missile systems while increasing performance.

“These programs are integral to the future of our military and the future of our students,” said WSU Interim President Andy Tompkins. “The expertise of our aerospace faculty and staff is crucial in advancing the efforts of the Department of Defense and in providing the ultimate applied learning experience for Wichita State graduate and undergraduate students – giving them an advantage no other university in the country can match.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has been an integral supporter and partner for increased visibility of WSU-NIAR’s capabilities with the Department of Defense.

“Wichita State University is an important and reliable partner to the Department of Defense,” said Sen. Moran. “The engineering expertise and talent cultivated under Dr. John Tomblin’s leadership will advance the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s missile development efforts – especially given the value that hypersonics will play in the future of our military. I will continue to support partnerships between WSU and the Army and look forward to future initiatives that emerge from this partnership.”

# # # # #

Contact: Tracee Friess, 316-978-5597 or tracee.friess@wichita.edu.