West Virginia University experts are available to delve into various angles surrounding the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, which showed the Mountain State losing 65,000 residents from 2010 to 2020. The new numbers affect everything from funded programs to healthcare to economic development – not just the loss of a congressional seat.

Rural population economics

Daniel Eades, a WVU Extension Service specialist in rural economics, is a regular user of Census data and uses that data to engage community and economic development leaders in informed decision making to support their local development efforts. Eades has a working knowledge of some of those programs and could speak to the importance of accurate counts for funding SNAP, rural housing programs, etc. His contact is: [email protected]

Public services and demographic changes

Christopher Plein, professor of public administration, is an expert on public policy formation and implementation. He can answer questions regarding demographic change, federal grant formulas, healthcare and access to services in rural America. His can be contacted at: [email protected]

Population estimates

Christiadi, research associate with the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, is West Virginia’s representative for the Federal-State Cooperative for Population Estimates. With his responsibility focusing on projecting populations and demographics for the state’s 55 counties, he can discuss the current population status for the state shown in the census. He can be reached at: [email protected]

