Alexander Kurov is the Fred T. Tattersall Research Chair in Finance and a professor at West Virginia University's John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

Kurov’s research interests are in financial market efficiency, futures markets and commodity markets.

His work examines price discovery, informed trading and the effect of public announcements on asset prices.

He teaches courses in investments, derivative securities, quantitative investment analysis, and energy finance.

Kurov's research has been featured in international media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Bloomberg.