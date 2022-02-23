Newswise — West Virginia University is building a pipeline of nurses to fill the shortage in health care systems across the country. On multiple campuses, the School of Nursing is meeting students where they are, from Morgantown to Keyser, Beckley to Charleston and Bridgeport including undergraduate programs, online graduate programs and continuing education.

“Our greatest assets are our amazing people and location. On the Beckley campus, we can help you meet your professional goals to become a nurse and then use that profession to meet the healthcare needs of southern West Virginia, or globally wherever your life leads you.” Hillary Parcell, Beckley Division Chairperson

“This new nursing campus (Bridgeport / United Hospital Center) housed on the UHC campus of WVU Medicine provides a unique learning experience for our students. This partnership allows students to obtain a quality classroom and clinical learning experience in one location. It is a bold, out-of-the-box idea to grow our nursing workforce.” Veronica Gallo, Bridgeport Division Chairperson

“Nursing isn’t just a profession; it’s a calling. As we train our future nurses, we’re equipping them with the training and education they need to provide excellent patient care, as well as strategies for self-care and burnout prevention.” Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor

