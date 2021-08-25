WHAT: West Virginia University Organic Field Day

WHO: Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design faculty, staff and students; WVU Extension Service

WHEN: Saturday (Aug. 28) Gates open at 1 p.m., events begin at 2 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m.

WHERE: WVU Organic Farm, Rt. 705, Morgantown, W.Va.

NOTES: The day will include workshops, tours of research plots and hands-on activities, as well as a celebration of pioneering work in organic farming.

DIRECTIONS: From I-68, take Exit 7 and travel west on Rt. 857, 1 mile to Rt. 119 (second stop light). Stay straight onto Rt.119 (south) for 1.5 mile. Proceed to the roundabout and bear right onto Rt. 705. Look for the driveway on the left (¼ mile) for the WVU Organic Research Farm.

