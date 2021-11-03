Newswise — A strong partnership between the West Virginia University Center for Excellence in STEM Education and the West Virginia Department of Education, along with rigorous statewide computer standards, has accelerated the state’s number of computer science classes offered in K-12 classrooms by 30% in two years, according to a national report released on Nov. 3.

Since summer 2018, the CE-STEM’s CodeWV program has reached 875 teachers in 52 of the state’s 55 counties. Breaking down the numbers, 646 elementary, 141 middle and 88 high school teachers in 307 schools have completed CodeWV’s professional learning workshops, according to the 2021 State of Computer Science Education: Accelerating Action Through Advocacy report. Enrollment for the free workshops remains open and is ongoing.

The report shows that 76% of West Virginia’s public high schools now offer at least one foundational computer science course, up from 46% in 2018-2019. This 30% bump in just two years has catapulted the Mountain State into the top 10 states for the percentage of high schools offering computer science statewide.

“Today’s fastest growing, highest-paying careers require computer science skills,” said Gay Stewart, the Center’s director. “Every student in every school should have the opportunity to learn computer science so they’re prepared and empowered to fill these in-demand jobs if they so choose.”

Stewart said that the fastest way to increase computer science education is by training West Virginia’s teachers so they, in turn, can provide age-appropriate curriculum to their students.

Superintendent Clayton Burch is pleased with the state’s progress.

“Today’s success reflects the combined and consistent focus our state has placed on computer science education,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch “The real champions are the teachers, students, school districts, parents, computer science advocates and lawmakers who have helped expose computer science curriculum at all education levels,” Burch said. “Emphasizing these opportunities early in our students’ education will open more doors to good-paying, lifelong careers that require these technical, problem-solving skillsets.”

The 2021 State of Computer Science Education data also reports that 30% of West Virginia students enrolled in computer science are female, close to the national average of 31%, and 41% of the state’s students enrolled in computer science are economically disadvantaged, better than the national statistics (38%) but still short of CodeWV and WVDE goals.

Looking ahead to 2022, Stewart said that ongoing efforts will focus on increasing access for rural and low-income students and boosting existing STEM programs and partnerships across the state.

The 2021 State of Computer Science report is published annually by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.