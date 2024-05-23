Newswise — Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis are preparing to launch a balloon-borne telescope to unlock the secrets of astrophysical black holes and neutron stars. XL-Calibur could be launched from Esrange Space Center in Sweden as early as Wed., May 29, according to Henric Krawczynski of WashU, who is leading a team of collaborators from the US, Japan and Sweden. The device measures the polarization of X-rays coming from black holes and other extreme objects in the universe. Read more.