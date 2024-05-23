Research Alert

Newswise — Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis are preparing to launch a balloon-borne telescope to unlock the secrets of astrophysical black holes and neutron stars. XL-Calibur could be launched from Esrange Space Center in Sweden as early as Wed., May 29, according to Henric Krawczynski of WashU, who is leading a team of collaborators from the US, Japan and Sweden. The device measures the polarization of X-rays coming from black holes and other extreme objects in the universe. Read more.

Newswise: XL-Calibur telescope set for balloon flight from Arctic Circle

Credit: Richard Bose, Washington University in St. Louis

Caption: Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis pose with the XL-Calibur telescope during a recent testing excursion.

Caption: The 3,500-pound XL-Calibur device is held aloft by a crane. During its flight, a scientific balloon will carry the telescope 38,100 meters in the air, above 99.97% of the Earth’s atmosphere.

