Newswise — NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylyx Bio, a regenerative medicine company developing innovative solutions for tissue and organ repair, today announced entry into an exclusive license agreement with Vanderbilt University for the rights to a xenogeneic cross-circulation platform that restores damaged donor organs to transplant condition.

The donor organ shortage remains dire: Every 8 minutes another person is added to the U.S. transplant waitlist, and 17 people die each day waiting to receive an organ. Despite this pressing need, the majority of donor organs are not utilized for transplant, often due to acute reversible conditions. Salvaging rehabilitated donor organs can significantly increase the number of organs available for transplantation.

"Our technology provides the systemic physiologic support and homeostatic regulation needed to rehabilitate and salvage donor organs that are not being utilized for transplant. Our team has demonstrated successful rehabilitation of donor lungs and livers, and we are thrilled to accelerate the path to patients," said Matthew Bacchetta, MD, MBA, FACS, Professor of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery and Biomedical Engineering, Director of the Laboratory for Organ Regeneration, Recovery, and Replacement, and Medical Director of Lung Transplant at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"This platform represents a breakthrough in the organ transplant field and is a key addition to Xylyx Bio's portfolio of regenerative technologies," said Andrea Nye, President and CEO of Xylyx Bio. "We are proud to collaborate with Dr. Bacchetta and Vanderbilt University and are committed to our shared mission to advance the development of this groundbreaking technology for those awaiting a life-saving donor organ."

About Xylyx Bio: Xylyx Bio is a regenerative medicine company developing innovative approaches for tissue repair and regeneration. Xylyx Bio's mission is to eliminate transplant waitlist mortality. Robust pipeline development of Xylyx Bio's organ rehabilitation platform includes lead programs for donor lungs and donor livers and pre-clinical programs for kidneys and hearts. To learn more, visit xylyxbio.com.

About Vanderbilt University: Vanderbilt University is globally renowned for its transformative education and research. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is the largest comprehensive research, teaching, and patient care health system in the Mid-South region, with the highest-ranked adult and children's hospitals in the Southeast by U.S. News & World Report.