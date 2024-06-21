Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK HealthCare Enterprise Director of Service Line Performance Management Susan Yackzan, Ph.D., has been elected to the national Oncology Nursing Society’s (ONS) board of directors.

ONS is an association that represents 100,000 nurses and has 35,000 professional members. Its board of directors governs on behalf of members and has the ultimate authority for the activities of ONS. The dedicated group of professionals serve three-year terms and meet monthly to guide the strategic direction of the organization.

Yackzan is an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) and advanced oncology certified nurse (AOCN). She has previously served as an officer and board member in local ONS chapters. Yackzan has volunteered for the organization in many capacities, serving on national project teams in development and revisions of the ONS Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy course, as faculty for the ONS Breast Cancer Online Course, associate editor for the Clinical Journal of Oncology Nursing and as a member and chairperson for the Oncology Nursing Society Congress Content Planning Team.

UK HealthCare is the hospitals and clinics of the University of Kentucky. But it is so much more. It is more than 10,000 dedicated health care professionals committed to providing advanced subspecialty care for the most critically injured and ill patients from the Commonwealth and beyond. It also is the home of the state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for the tiniest and sickest newborns, the region’s only Level 1 trauma center and Kentucky’s top hospital ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

As an academic research institution, we are continuously pursuing the next generation of cures, treatments, protocols and policies. Our discoveries have the potential to change what’s medically possible within our lifetimes. Our educators and thought leaders are transforming the health care landscape as our six health professions colleges teach the next generation of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals, spreading the highest standards of care. UK HealthCare is the power of advanced medicine committed to creating a healthier Kentucky, now and for generations to come.