Newswise — Dr. Eric Winer, director of Yale Cancer Center and president and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital, can provide expert insight on the new American Cancer Society report which revealed a three-decade decline in breast cancer mortality, but higher rates of breast cancer in younger women under the age of 50. It also pointed out disparities for underserved populations, including Native Americans and Asian-Americans. Dr. Winer, an internationally renowned medical oncologist and expert in breast cancer, can discuss the key takeaways from the ACS report and what patients should know.

Dr. Winer was appointed Director of Yale Cancer Center and President and Physician-in-Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven Health System on February 1, 2022. He is also the Alfred Gilman Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology and Deputy Dean of Cancer Research at Yale School of Medicine. An internationally renowned expert in breast cancer, Dr. Winer has led and collaborated on innumerable clinical trials that have changed the face of the disease. His work has touched almost all aspects of breast cancer and he is particularly well known for his work in HER2 positive disease. Dr. Winer has long been an advocate of building teams consisting of scientists and clinicians to accelerate progress in cancer research and care. He previously served as principal investigator of a breast cancer Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) for over a decade.

Dr. Winer is a member of the Board for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For over a decade, he served as chief scientific advisor and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for Susan G. Komen for the Cure. He co-led the National Cancer Institute Breast Cancer Steering Committee from 2016-2022. Dr. Winer has published over 400 original manuscripts and mentored over 30 fellows and junior faculty. In recognition of his mentoring impact, he was the recipient of the William Silen Lifetime Achievement in Mentoring Award from Harvard Medical School in 2020. He has also received numerous awards for his breast cancer research, most notably the William L. McGuire Memorial Lecture Award in 2016 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the Gianni Bonadonna Breast Cancer Award at ASCO in 2017, the Susan G. Komen Brinker Award for Clinical Research in 2018, and the Jill Rose award from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2019.