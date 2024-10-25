Newswise — David Braun, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine (medical oncology) at Yale School of Medicine and a member of the Center of Molecular and Cellular Oncology at Yale Cancer Center, will receive the Christopher G. Wood Rising Star Award by the Kidney Cancer Association at the 2024 International Kidney Cancer Symposium next month in Louisville, KY. He will be given the award at a ceremony during the symposium, which takes place between November 7 and 9. Dr. Braun, who is also the Louis Goodman and Alfred Gilman Yale Scholar at the Yale School of Medicine, is currently studying mechanisms of response and resistance to immunotherapy in kidney cancer, with the goal of developing novel therapies. You can learn more about Dr. Braun and his research in kidney cancer here.