Newswise — Physicians and scientists from Yale Cancer Center, part of Yale School of Medicine, will present new research at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, Calif., from December 9 to 12.
This year’s ASH meeting will include oral and poster presentations, workshops, and educational sessions for hematology professionals. Leading Yale hematologist-oncologists will share advances in treating blood cancers and blood disorders at the four-day event.
Key Yale Cancer Center presentations include advanced research on outcomes for stem cell transplantation, gene therapy equity for children with sickle cell disease, and CAR-T therapy for relapsed multiple myeloma. They include:
Saturday, Dec 9 at 5:30PM
Poster Session
Predictors of Outcome for Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation with a Reduced Intensity Pentostatin/TBI Conditioning Regimen in T-Cell Lymphomas: A Single Center Experience
Presenter: Ramzi Hamouche
https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper189414.html
Sunday, Dec 10 at 10:15AM
Oral Abstract
Computational Discovery and Validation of NAD+ Biosynthesis as Unique Vulnerability in B-Lymphoid Malignancies Talk
Presenter: Qin Li, MD
https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper190269.html
Sunday, Dec 10 at 10:15AM
Oral Abstract
Allotransplantation and Gene Therapy Equity for Children with Sickle Cell Disease: Distributional Cost-Effectiveness of Allotransplantation Vs Gene Therapy Vs Standard-of-Care in Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease in the United States
Presenter: George Goshua, MD
https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper191072.html
Sunday, Dec 10 at 12:30PM
Oral Abstract
Ralb and Exocyst Regulate Endothelial Cell Von Willebrand Factor Release
Presenter: Anish Sharda, MD
https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper189635.html
Sunday, Dec 10 at 6:00PM
Poster Session
Molecular Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) Clearance (£1%) Is Associated with Improved Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (HR-MDS): An Exploratory Analysis of Stimulus-MDS1 in Patients Receiving Sabatolimab or Placebo + Hypomethylating Agent (HMA)
Presenter: Amer Zeidan, MBBS
https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper180765.html
Monday, Dec 11 at 4:30PM
Oral Abstract
Real World Outcomes with Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-Cel) CAR-T Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Presenter: Lohith Gowda, MD
https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper181762.html
Monday, Dec 11 at 6:00PM
Poster Session
Clinical Consequences of Rare Germline Variation in Genes Associated with Coagulation across 451,958 Individuals
Presenter: Justine Ryu, MD
https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper186786.html
For a full list of presentations, click here. To arrange media interviews, please contact Michael Masciadrelli at Yale Cancer Center: [email protected].