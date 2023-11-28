Newswise — Physicians and scientists from Yale Cancer Center, part of Yale School of Medicine, will present new research at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, Calif., from December 9 to 12.

This year’s ASH meeting will include oral and poster presentations, workshops, and educational sessions for hematology professionals. Leading Yale hematologist-oncologists will share advances in treating blood cancers and blood disorders at the four-day event.

Key Yale Cancer Center presentations include advanced research on outcomes for stem cell transplantation, gene therapy equity for children with sickle cell disease, and CAR-T therapy for relapsed multiple myeloma. They include:

Saturday, Dec 9 at 5:30PM

Poster Session

Predictors of Outcome for Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation with a Reduced Intensity Pentostatin/TBI Conditioning Regimen in T-Cell Lymphomas: A Single Center Experience

Presenter: Ramzi Hamouche

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper189414.html

Sunday, Dec 10 at 10:15AM

Oral Abstract

Computational Discovery and Validation of NAD+ Biosynthesis as Unique Vulnerability in B-Lymphoid Malignancies Talk

Presenter: Qin Li, MD

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper190269.html

Sunday, Dec 10 at 10:15AM

Oral Abstract

Allotransplantation and Gene Therapy Equity for Children with Sickle Cell Disease: Distributional Cost-Effectiveness of Allotransplantation Vs Gene Therapy Vs Standard-of-Care in Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease in the United States

Presenter: George Goshua, MD

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper191072.html

Sunday, Dec 10 at 12:30PM

Oral Abstract

Ralb and Exocyst Regulate Endothelial Cell Von Willebrand Factor Release

Presenter: Anish Sharda, MD

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper189635.html

Sunday, Dec 10 at 6:00PM

Poster Session

Molecular Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) Clearance (£1%) Is Associated with Improved Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (HR-MDS): An Exploratory Analysis of Stimulus-MDS1 in Patients Receiving Sabatolimab or Placebo + Hypomethylating Agent (HMA)

Presenter: Amer Zeidan, MBBS

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper180765.html

Monday, Dec 11 at 4:30PM

Oral Abstract

Real World Outcomes with Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-Cel) CAR-T Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Presenter: Lohith Gowda, MD



https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper181762.html

Monday, Dec 11 at 6:00PM

Poster Session

Clinical Consequences of Rare Germline Variation in Genes Associated with Coagulation across 451,958 Individuals

Presenter: Justine Ryu, MD

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper186786.html

