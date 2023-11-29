Yale Cancer Center researchers at Yale School of Medicine will present new research at the 46th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) from December 5 to 9.

The international symposium provides leading-edge breast cancer information on prevention, etiology, diagnosis, and therapy as well as experimental biology. This year’s symposium, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, will include about 10,000 clinicians, scientists, patient advocates, and health care professionals.

Yale Cancer Center experts will present research on a variety of topics, ranging from post-mastectomy reconstruction to the burden of financial toxicity on single mothers in ongoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer, and epigenetic drivers of breast cancers that metastasize to the brain. Presentations include:

Wednesday December 6 at 12PM

Poster Session 1

Trends in post-mastectomy reconstruction, by age, in Korea and among Asian-Americans

Presenter: Tristen Park, MD

Thursday, December 7 at 12PM

Poster Session 3

Artificial Intelligence-based screening of small molecule inhibitors of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 2 (PCK2), a novel cancer therapeutic target

Presenters: Alejandro Rios Hoyo and Lajos Pusztai, MD

Thursday, December 7 at 12PM

Poster Session 3

The financial toxicity of metastatic breast cancer for single mothers: an analysis of where disparities lie and outcomes for quality of life

Presenter: Roberta Lombardi and Maryam Lustberg, MD

Thursday, December 7 at 12PM

Poster Session 3

Quantitative Multiplex Immunofluorescence Assay for TROP2 and HER2 Expression in Breast Cancer: Towards Guiding Patient Selection for Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapies

Presenters: Charles Robbins and David Rimm, MD, PhD

Thursday, December 7 at 2PM

Poster Spotlight Block 5

Biology or stage? Tailoring breast cancer treatment for premenopausal women with nodal involvement, but low genomic prognostic assay

Speaker: Eric Winer, MD

Thursday, December 7 at 5PM

Poster Session 4

Comprehensive genomic profiling of HER2-low advanced breast cancers

Presenters: Adriana Kahn, MD and Maryam Lustberg, MD

Friday, December 8 at 12PM

Poster Session 5

Genetic screen identifies epigenetic drivers of breast cancer brain metastasis

Presenter: Qin Yan, PhD

For a complete list of scientific presentations, click here. For media assistance, please contact Michael Masciadrelli, who will be attending the conference. More information for media can be found here.